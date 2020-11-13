Taichung Pride to highlight empowerment

Staff writer, with CNA





Taichung’s ninth Pride parade is to be held tomorrow, with outdoor music performances and a fair selling products such as limited-edition T-shirts and bags, the organizers said yesterday.

The Taichung LGBTQIA+ Pride, themed “U&Me,” focuses on an empowering message against the discrimination of people with HIV and bringing attention to mental health problems among LGBTQ people, they said in a news conference alongside civic groups.

One of the groups, the Taiwan Obasan Political Equality Party, comprised mostly of mothers who value social engagement, said that parents should take their children to the parade to teach them about sexual diversity at a young age.

This would reduce prejudices and stereotypes, it said, urging the city government to set up an office to promote gender equality and LGBT rights.

The parade is to begin in front of the Taichung Railway Station at 2pm and parade along Jianguo Road, Mingquan Road, Pingdeng Street, Gongyuan Road, Ziyou Road and Zhongshan Road before returning to the railway station at about 4pm.

Singers Landy Wen (溫嵐) and Jess Lee (李佳薇) would perform before and after the parade, respectively, the organizers said.