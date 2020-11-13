Group denounces marriage exclusion

TRANSNATIONAL LOVE: As the law only allows same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and partners from countries that also sanction their union, many are left out, they say

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights yesterday urged the government to allow same-sex marriage for all transnational couples.

The Act for Implementation of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第七四八號解釋施行法) does not include regulations that would make transnational same-sex marriages possible in all cases, alliance secretary-general Chien Chih-chieh (簡至潔) told a news conference in Taipei.

As the Act Governing the Choice of Law in Civil Matters Involving Foreign Elements (涉外民事法律適用法) stipulates that “the formation of a marriage is governed by the national law of each party,” such marriages are only possible if both partners come from nations where same-sex marriage is legal, she said.

Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights secretary-general Chien Chih-chieh, center, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Chien said that when same-sex marriage was introduced in May last year, the alliance believed that Taiwan would also allow same-sex marriages between Taiwanese and foreigners regardless of their nationality, as much effort has been made to open marriage for all.

However, more than 500 days have passed since the introduction of same-sex marriage, and no further steps have been taken, she said.

The alliance would continue to campaign and raise awareness of the issue, she said.

“If we cannot understand the hardships and suffering of transnational same-sex partners, then we cannot truly understand why the transnational community is so eager and so angry that they are excluded,” Chien said.

The alliance, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in cooperation with Chen Mei-hua (陳美華), a sociology professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, has since March conducted interviews with same-sex couples who are barred from getting married, she said.

In the interviews, they found that some couples had difficulty maintaining their relationships as one partner might not be able to become a resident of Taiwan, a situation especially aggravated due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Chen said.

Obtaining visas for the foreign partner has become a bigger problem, she said, adding that partners who had been staying on tourist or working holiday visas have often been unable to re-enter after their visas expired.

Taiwan is becoming increasingly globalized, but the government has not paid attention to the changed realities, Chen said.

The alliance said it hopes that even if legal amendments are not immediately possible, the government could relax residency restrictions to guarantee the right of transnational same-sex partners to stay in Taiwan.