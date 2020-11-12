Virtual checks of US beef facilities eyed

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said that the government does not rule out conducting online inspections of US slaughterhouses that export beef to Taiwan.

Chen made the remark at a joint meeting of five legislative committees to review eight executive orders, including orders easing restrictions on imports of pork containing ractopamine residue and allowing the import of cattle aged over 30 months, planned to take effect on Jan. 1.

He responded to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) who asked if the import of US beef would be halted as required inspections have not been conducted.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung talks about inspection measures for US beef imports while answering lawmakers’ questions at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Regulations stipulate that the Food and Drug Administration and the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine inspect production facilities before imports are allowed.

Talks regarding online inspections are ongoing, Chen said.

It is important to ensure that facilities meet the nation’s food safety standards, Chen said, adding that the ministry would ban exports from those that fail to meet the standards.

“Import of US beef might only be partially halted,” he said.