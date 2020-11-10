A team of National Taiwan University (NTU) researchers has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system to predict whether people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) would suddenly experience a worsening of their symptoms within seven days.
COPD obstructs airflow from the lungs, leading to breathing difficulties, coughing and sputum production. There is no known cure and the condition worsens over time.
Although the symptoms are usually manageable, patients can experience a sudden worsening of their symptoms, known as an acute exacerbation, one to three times per year, which could lead to respiratory failure.
The disease is the third-biggest cause of death in the world and the seventh-biggest cause of death in Taiwan.
Prior to the team’s development of the AI system, there was no method to predict whether a COPD patient would have an acute exacerbation episode, team leader Lai Fei-pei (賴飛羆) said.
Doctors can evaluate a patient’s heart and lung functions through a six-minute walk test, but the test cannot predict the chances of experiencing an episode, Lai said.
People who want to use the AI system need to wear a smartwatch and have an air quality monitor in their homes for the system to collect the information it needs to make a prediction, Lai said.
These include the patient’s heart rate, sleep quality and how many steps they walk in a day, as well as the temperature, humidity and amount of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers in their homes, he said.
The information is sent to the AI system, which calculates the likelihood of a patient experiencing an episode in the next seven days, he added.
If there is more than a 60 percent chance of an episode occurring, or if a patient’s heart rate averages more than 100 beats per minute, the system automatically alerts medical personnel and they contact the patient, Lai said.
The system has been used on 114 patients at NTU Hospital for one-and-a-half years, and has an accuracy rate of 92.5 percent, he said.
The team would continue to improve the system, as patients from other hospitals, such as Cardinal Tien Hospital in New Taipei City, use it, Lai said, adding that the researchers aim to bring the system to market.
The system is useful for patients and doctors, as it allows patients to monitor their situation without having to visit a hospital and it can help doctors warn patients before an episode occurs, he said.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said