The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has rejected a proposal to designate dining halls specifically for vegan diners in all of the nation’s airports, freeway rest areas and railway stations, saying that most of the transport hubs already offer vegetarian food.
The proposal, posted on Aug. 2 by a woman surnamed Lin (林) on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Participation Network Platform Web site, said the nation has about 3.3 million vegetarians.
However, they can only purchase vegetarian instant noodles, crackers or low-nutrient food at freeway rest stations, which lowers their interest in traveling domestically, Lin said.
It is not enough for the government to only promote a halal-certification system for food served to Muslims, as other religions observe different dietary regulations, she added.
“The government has budgeted funds to subsidize stock farmers and encourage the consumption of high-carbon-emission food. Not only would this erase all efforts made to protect the environment, but it would also encourage carbon emissions. However, we do not see a comparable amount of subsidy and promotion going to the vegetarian food industry,” she said.
Lin said the government should stipulate laws requiring the nation’s airports, freeway rest areas and railway stations to designate dining halls to serve vegan customers.
The food served at such facilities should be labeled as vegan or Muslim-friendly or if it can be consumed by Hindus, Buddhists or Tibetan Buddhists, she said, adding that the government should encourage restaurateurs to sell vegan food by providing them with subsidies, waiving their business taxes and giving them discounts on rent.
The proposal garnered 5,847 signatures by Sept. 2. The platform’s policy requires the ministry to offer an official response to proposals within two months after they garner more than 5,000 signatures.
The Civil Aeronautics Administration rejected the proposal, saying that all restaurants in airport terminals managed by the agency already serve a wide variety of vegetarian food for people to choose from.
The agency is not legally required to have such facilities inside airport terminals, it said.
“If the government stipulates a law to make a vegan-friendly dining area a must-have facility in airports, there would be similar proposals for designated dining areas for Muslims, Hindus and others. Airport terminals have limited space and cannot possibly meet every dietary demand,” the agency said, adding that it could suggest restaurateurs improve the labeling of vegetarian food they serve.
Taoyuan International Airport Corp, the operator of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, said that it met with restaurateurs at the airport on Sept. 4 to discuss the feasibility of the proposal, adding that restaurants serving vegetarian food agreed to put up clear signs at the payment counters to show customers that they can purchase vegetarian food there.
Vegetarian dishes on the menus would be labeled as being suitable for vegans, ovo-vegetarians, lacto-vegetarians, ovo-lacto-vegetarians, pesco-vegetarians, semi-vegetarians or vegetarians who do not eat green onions, leeks, garlic, Chinese scallions or onions, the company said.
The Freeway Bureau said all 15 freeway rest areas in the nation sell vegetarian food, adding that it would ask contractors managing the businesses at the rest areas to add more signs for restaurants serving vegetarian food at the food courts.
They would also use the internal broadcast system to tell customers that vegetarian meals are available.
The bureau would comply if the nation has a law requiring each freeway rest area to have a vegan dining area, it said.
The Taiwan Railways Administration said that vegetarian food is part of a wide selection of food that it serves to its customers.
Bakeries and restaurants inside the railway stations already offer vegetarian foods, it added.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said