SOCIETY
Hornets attack runners
A swam of hornets yesterday attacked about a dozen runners during the Taroko Gorge Marathon in Hualien County, leaving two hospitalized, the organizers said, adding that they were not in life-threatening condition. Chang Chih-chiang (張志強), head of the Hualien County Marathon Road Running Association, said that one of the athletes went into anaphylactic shock, but has since regained consciousness and is being treated at Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital. Another runner experienced an allergic reaction to the stings and is being treated at a local hospital, Chang said, adding that the rest of the injured runners were attended by emergency workers at the scene and continued the marathon. The incident happened on a section of the marathon across the Buluowan Plateau (布洛灣台地) at about 8:50am he said. About 13,500 runners participated in the competition which featured four courses, including a 42.195km marathon and a half-marathon.
CULTURE
Polish Office to hold concert
A free outdoor recital of works by Polish composer Frederic Chopin is to be held in Taipei this afternoon, the Polish Office in Taipei said in a statement yesterday. The recital, to be performed by Taiwan-based Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski and his student David Lin (林大一), would be the first such outdoor event the office has organized in Taiwan, it said. The concert is to begin at 3pm near the rose garden in Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence Park in the city’s Shilin District (士林), the office said. The event is inspired by the famous Chopin concerts in Warsaw’s Lazienki Park every summer to celebrate the composer, the office said, adding that this year marks his 210th birthday.
CULTURE
Mayday announces dates
Rock band Mayday yesterday announced the dates for their upcoming “Mayday fly to 2021” tour scheduled from next month to March next year. Six-thousand free tickets would be given to medical personnel, the band said in a statement. The tour is to feature five performances at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, on Dec. 26, 27 and 31, and Jan. 1 and 2, and five at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, on Feb. 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22, Mayday said. The tour would conclude at the Tainan Municipal Stadium with five performances, on March 20, 21, 27, 28 and 29, with the final performance marking the band’s 24th anniversary, it said. “We want to show our appreciation to the unnamed heroes who work day and night,” the band said. Sales of tickets to the concerts in Taoyuan and Taichung would begin through the tixCraft ticketing service on Nov. 29, while those for Tainan would be sold starting on Jan. 10, the band said.
FOREIGN RELATIONS
Taiwan sends relief funds
Taiwan has donated US$200,000 each to three diplomatic allies in Central America, all of which were strongly affected by Hurricane Eta this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday. Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday and was later downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved into the neighboring countries of Honduras and Guatemala, foreign media reported. Heavy rain caused casualties and property losses, as well as severe damage to infrastructure in the three nations, the ministry said. All Taiwanese living in the area are safe, it said, adding that it would keep a close watch on the aftermath of the storm and provide further assistance if needed.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her. The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said. A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said. Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her. Chief Prosecutor
Czech Senator Jiri Drahos compares the two nations’ democracies, and his aims for a visit to Taipei, which was postponed from last month to some time next spring Taipei and Prague have grown closer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political situation regarding China, Czech Senator Jiri Drahos said in an interview as he reflected on his 30 years of contact with Taiwan. His initial connection with Taiwan dates back to the late 1980s, when he made contact with then-National Taiwan University professor Richard Lee (李紹林) about contributing to an international conference that Lee was chairing, Drahos said in an online interview with the Taipei Times. There are not many people in the Czech Republic who have maintained contact with Taiwan for more than 30 years, he said. Czechs