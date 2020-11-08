Taiwan news Quick Take

STAFF WRITER, WITH CNA





SOCIETY

Hornets attack runners

A swam of hornets yesterday attacked about a dozen runners during the Taroko Gorge Marathon in Hualien County, leaving two hospitalized, the organizers said, adding that they were not in life-threatening condition. Chang Chih-chiang (張志強), head of the Hualien County Marathon Road Running Association, said that one of the athletes went into anaphylactic shock, but has since regained consciousness and is being treated at Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital. Another runner experienced an allergic reaction to the stings and is being treated at a local hospital, Chang said, adding that the rest of the injured runners were attended by emergency workers at the scene and continued the marathon. The incident happened on a section of the marathon across the Buluowan Plateau (布洛灣台地) at about 8:50am he said. About 13,500 runners participated in the competition which featured four courses, including a 42.195km marathon and a half-marathon.

CULTURE

Polish Office to hold concert

A free outdoor recital of works by Polish composer Frederic Chopin is to be held in Taipei this afternoon, the Polish Office in Taipei said in a statement yesterday. The recital, to be performed by Taiwan-based Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski and his student David Lin (林大一), would be the first such outdoor event the office has organized in Taiwan, it said. The concert is to begin at 3pm near the rose garden in Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence Park in the city’s Shilin District (士林), the office said. The event is inspired by the famous Chopin concerts in Warsaw’s Lazienki Park every summer to celebrate the composer, the office said, adding that this year marks his 210th birthday.

CULTURE

Mayday announces dates

Rock band Mayday yesterday announced the dates for their upcoming “Mayday fly to 2021” tour scheduled from next month to March next year. Six-thousand free tickets would be given to medical personnel, the band said in a statement. The tour is to feature five performances at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, on Dec. 26, 27 and 31, and Jan. 1 and 2, and five at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, on Feb. 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22, Mayday said. The tour would conclude at the Tainan Municipal Stadium with five performances, on March 20, 21, 27, 28 and 29, with the final performance marking the band’s 24th anniversary, it said. “We want to show our appreciation to the unnamed heroes who work day and night,” the band said. Sales of tickets to the concerts in Taoyuan and Taichung would begin through the tixCraft ticketing service on Nov. 29, while those for Tainan would be sold starting on Jan. 10, the band said.

FOREIGN RELATIONS

Taiwan sends relief funds

Taiwan has donated US$200,000 each to three diplomatic allies in Central America, all of which were strongly affected by Hurricane Eta this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday. Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday and was later downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved into the neighboring countries of Honduras and Guatemala, foreign media reported. Heavy rain caused casualties and property losses, as well as severe damage to infrastructure in the three nations, the ministry said. All Taiwanese living in the area are safe, it said, adding that it would keep a close watch on the aftermath of the storm and provide further assistance if needed.