Two lesbian couples tied the knot in a mass wedding held by the military yesterday.
The event with 188 couples was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony in the nation.
Both couples said they viewed their ceremonies with a sense of responsibility toward representing the LGBT community.
Photo: Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE
“We are hoping that more LGBT people in the military can bravely stand up, because our military is very open-minded. In matters of love, everyone will be treated equally,” said Chen Ying-hsuan (陳瑩宣), 27, an army lieutenant who married Lee Li-chen (李沴稹), 26.
Chen said she has always been open about her sexual orientation while serving.
The ceremony at an army base in Taoyuan was brief.
The couples took part in a parade and then exchanged rings in front of an audience of family members and senior officers.
Yumi Meng (孟酉玫), 37, and her wife, army Major Wang Yi (王翊), 36, wiped back tears as they exchanged rings. Meng wore sneakers under her wedding dress, while Wang wore her officer’s uniform.
“I really feel that this is a huge breakthrough for the military because before gay people really had to go through a lot,” Wang’s mother said.
“Perhaps for heterosexual couples, it’s just a paper, but it’s very important for gay couples, if you’re sick or have to have a major surgery, if you don’t have this, then you are nothing, you can’t make a decision,” she said.
Meng’s parents had not come to the celebration.
The military seemed an unlikely institution to be the site of a same-sex marriage, but has opened up in recent years, Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights cofounder Victoria Hsu (許秀雯) said.
In related news, the Taipei Department of Civil Affairs on Thursday said that starting in the middle of next month, foreign same-sex couples in Taiwan would be able to apply in Taipei for a commemorative “marriage certificate” that would not be legally binding.
The commemorative Same-Sex Partnership Certificate for Foreign Visitors would be issued as part of the city’s tourism promotion efforts, and applications can be filed on a special government Web site created for the program, the department said.
After applying for the certificate, couples can go to a Taipei household registration office to pick up the commemorative document at an appointed date, it said.
Wu Chung-hsing (吳重信), division chief of population policy at the Taipei Civil Affairs Department, said that the initiative is geared mainly toward same-sex couples from countries where gay marriage is not legal.
The idea was raised in June at a seminar in Taipei as a way to boost tourism, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn