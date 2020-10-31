Two Taipei police officers were among seven people detained on Thursday in connection with a corruption probe involving nightclubs, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.
Further investigation after the premises were searched might show that other police personnel were also involved, prosecutors said.
The office and the Taipei City Police Department raided 29 locations and detained 13 people, including two officers from Taipei Zhongshan No. 1 Police Station.
The officers detained are Chen Chun-an (陳俊安) and Lee Kung-hua (李功華), prosecutors said.
Also detained were two sisters, surnamed Tseng (曾), who are apparently the proprietors of several nightclubs, the office said.
Chen, Lee, the Tseng sisters and three others — two accountants who work for the sisters and a karaoke parlor owner — were listed as suspects, with all of them denied bail after prosecutors determined that they might tamper with evidence or collude over testimony.
Chen and Lee faced breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), while the others face charges of offering bribes to public officials, prosecutors said.
Chen and Lee, who were based at the Zhongshan station from 2013 to 2017, allegedly accepted bribes totaling NT$3 million (US$103,717) from businesses within the station’s jurisdiction, the prosecutors’ office said, adding that some of the establishments, which included nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke parlors, were allegedly engaged in the sex trade.
The Tseng sisters reportedly operated seven of the premises, all in the vicinity of Linsen N Road and within the patrol route of Chen and Lee, it said.
Evidence showed that the two officers regularly spent time with friends at the premises, with the bills discounted or waived, prosecutors said.
