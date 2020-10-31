Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, has been listed in Taiwan as a controlled substance, meaning the regulations governing its production, importation, sale, use and storage have been tightened, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday.
The EPA yesterday listed laughing gas as the first non-toxic chemical regulated under the Toxic Chemical Substances Control Act (毒性化學物質管理法), Toxic and Chemical Substances Bureau Director-General Hsieh Yein-rui (謝燕儒) said.
While nitrous oxide is used in several industries, including the semiconductor manufacturing and food sectors, its unregulated use for recreational purposes has increased in the past few months, the EPA told a news conference in Taipei.
For example, the number of cases in which laughing gas was abused for recreational purposes in Taoyuan jumped from 134 last year to 455 in the first seven months of this year, police data showed.
Unlicensed operators involved in the supply and use of controlled chemicals are subject to a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$300,000 (US$1,037 to US$10,372), while in cases where unlicensed use of the chemical results in death, the penalty is seven years to life in prison and a fine of up to NT$10 million, Hsieh said, citing the act.
If it is determined that illegal use of the chemical resulted in harm to other people’s health, a person found to have contravened the act faces a prison sentence of six months to 10 years, and a fine of NT$1 million to NT$5 million, he said.
Laughing gas was previously covered under the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).
Manufacturers of the chemical are now required to record each transaction online and submit a monthly report to the government on those transactions, while unlicensed producers, sellers, importers and users have until May 1 next year to obtain permits, Hsieh said.
The EPA, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the police next month are to launch an effort to tackle the growing misuse of the chemical, he said.
The effort would focus on stopping illegal online sales of laughing gas and ensuring that it is properly labeled when sold legally, Hsieh said.
As of Wednesday last week, the EPA had carried out inspections of six laughing gas producers and more than 150 companies had submitted transaction records, he said.
As part of the efforts to deter recreational use of laughing gas, the government would require producers to add sulfur dioxide, which has a pungent odor, to orders for some customers, depending on proposed use, the EPA said.
Recreational use of laughing gas produces a feeling of euphoria, the EPA said.
Side effects include nausea and vomiting, as well as vitamin B-12 deficiency with long-term use, which could lead to nerve damage, it said.
