The National Laboratory Animal Center yesterday unveiled a transgenic mouse species for early detection of drug-induced toxicity in the kidneys in a bid to help drugmakers reduce the toxicity of medicines at early stages of development.
While drugs are required to pass safety tests before entering the market, about 2 to 3 percent of newly approved drugs are recalled annually due to toxicity that is not detected previously, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) Hospital nephrologist Chiou Yuan-yow (邱元佑) told a news conference in Taipei.
While high concentrations of metabolic waste products, such as creatinine and blood urea nitrogen, suggest the existence kidney disease, their concentrations can be stabilized with only 50 percent of the normal kidney function, meaning the substances are not reliable indicators of earlier kidney problems, said Chiou, also a researcher at the center.
Photo courtesy of the National Applied Research Laboratories
Urine protein is another indicator of kidney disease, but its concentration is likely affected by other dietary factors, he added.
While some international pharmaceutical firms had worked with the US, the EU and Japan to develop a method of using seven urine proteins to detect nephrotoxicity, each protein requires a testing reagent, and the method cannot entirely rule out nephrotoxicity, he said.
In an effort to create a more efficient tool to test nephrotoxicity, Chiou worked with researchers at the center and the university to develop a transgenic mouse species.
He first identified a biomarker named myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX), an enzyme that is specific to the kidney and released from cells into serum and urine within 24 hours of kidney damage, he said.
As MIOX is not easily detected, the team utilized the center’s genetic modification techniques to add a luminescent enzyme called nanoluciferase (NanoLu) to the mice’s genes and enlarge its expressions, he said.
When a subject’s kidney was damaged, the nanoluciferase would be released into cells and enter serum or urine, allowing researchers to more clearly observe kidney damage, he said.
Over the past two years, the team has experimented with more than 100 mice to develop the transgenic species, Chiou said, adding that the new species is called MIOX-NanoLu transgenic mouse.
Pharmaceutical firms and researchers can use the mice as testing platforms to prevent their products from damaging the kidneys, he said.
The team published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports in August.
Ideally, the transgenic mice would act like the Taoist deity Shennong (神農, God of Herbs), who knows the toxicity of herbs by tasting them, center Director-General Genie Chin (秦咸靜) said.
The mice’s genetic material have been preserved at the center’s freezers, and it can breed the mice upon request, she said.
The animal center is one of the National Applied Research Laboratories’ eight centers.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn