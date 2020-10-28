Pingtung County residents on Monday condemned people who spray-painted brick walls at Moru Lane (摸乳巷), a tourist attraction in Chaojhou Township (潮州).
The bricks on the walls of Moru Lane, also known as “the breast touching lane,” belong to a house with a history of more than 100 years.
Its owner, Chou Chien-sheng (周建昇), said that he found paint and graffiti on the walls when he was checking the house, as he wanted to file for a request to list it as an official historical site.
Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times
The lane is a textbook example used by National Cheng Kung University’s Graduate Institute of Architecture, as students often conduct field studies there for architectural research, Chou added.
The lane, which is only about 1.2m wide, makes it difficult for a woman to pass a man without her breasts brushing against him, hence the comical name, local residents said.
Some call it “the time tunnel” for the vintage atmosphere, or “lovers’ lane,” as couples enjoy visiting it for its narrowness and privacy.
Graffiti and paint were found on the walls on both sides of the lane, completely ruining its original aesthetics, Chou said.
Street graffiti can be beautiful and artistic, but it should only be applied where the law permits, he said.
Although open to the public, the lane is actually private property, so it should not be treated as a public message board where passersby write whatever they want, he said, citing Chinese writing on the wall, such as “Chao Jhou Junior High School spoiled brat” (潮州屁孩), as an example.
Such vandalism shows that schools have done a terrible job at teaching students right from wrong, he added.
The century-old red bricks in the walls have long been out of production, and repairs would be made by repainting the walls after cleaning the graffiti, Chou said, adding that the process takes a considerable amount of time and money.
Chou said that he would not rule out the possibility of reporting the incident to police and installing security cameras to deter people from engaging in similar illegal activities.
The Chaojhou Township Office urged locals to help protect the image of the township by showing respect for the lane’s status as private property.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn