The Chinese information warfare campaign against Taiwan can be categorized into four main components, think tank Doublethink Lab said on Saturday at the release of its annual report.
They are China’s foreign propaganda machine, its young “cybernationalists,” its content farms and Taiwanese collaborators, said National Taiwan University assistant professor Puma Shen (沈伯洋), who also heads the think tank.
Of those four components, the content farms and local collaborators present the greatest threat to Taiwan, Shen said.
Taiwanese collaborators include borough wardens and Internet celebrities, among other influential people, he said, adding that they mostly help China disseminate disinformation in exchange for money.
“These people inject small, refined fake news messages into Web sites, which makes it a more intractable problem than China’s old approach of bombarding targets with propaganda,” Shen said.
China targets its campaign at particular communities, with the same effect as a religious cult would have, he said, adding that the word-of-mouth nature of this approach is more effective in influencing people than using mainstream media.
“From our research we discovered that those who are most easily influenced are not those with strong pan-green or pan-blue political leanings, but rather those who profess to be politically neutral,” he said.
The reason for this phenomenon is that those with strong political leanings generally only listen to those with similar tendencies, and ignore misinformation that contradicts those tendencies, he said.
Shen said that research has also shown that China’s information warfare campaign is not limited to election periods, and that at any given time China is producing content extolling the virtues of its authoritarian political system and denouncing “Western-style democracy.”
“China’s content farms are particularly adept at concocting fascinating conspiracy theories that cause rifts in society,” he said.
In related news, the Executive Yuan’s Department of Cyber Security said in a report that it has handled 1,709 information security cases over the past three years, including 276 between January and July that involved unlawful intrusions into the nation’s computer systems.
Of all cases over the past three years, unlawful intrusions accounted for 723 cases, or 42 percent, attacks on Web sites accounted for 335 cases (20 percent), equipment failures were involved in 88 cases (5 percent), and denial-of-service attacks accounted for 15 cases (1 percent), it said.
The department said that it has not handled any level 4 attacks — its classification for the most severe type of cyberattack — but has handled 78 level 3 attacks, including the theft of patient information from the Taipei Department of Health’s computer system, and a separate case involving the infection of public hospital computer systems with a malicious virus.
There were 186 level 2 attacks, and the majority of cases (1,445) involved level 1 attacks, it said.
In many cases, unlawful intrusions into computer systems occurred because the systems were not set to automatically update their operating systems, which left them vulnerable to exploits, the department said.
In the case of Web site attacks, many cases occurred because site administrators had neglected to set permissions and restrict access to the site’s files, it said.
‘UNAFRAID’: Most Taiwanese do not seem to be aware of the danger of war and might be unprepared, a KMT legislator said of the poll by an affiliated foundation Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese believe that a war between Taiwan and China is “unlikely” or “impossible,” a survey released yesterday by the National Policy Foundation showed. The survey asked participants if they thought there was a possibility of war between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on recent developments, said the foundation, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). While 42.5 percent of respondents thought it was “unlikely” and 17.1 percent believed it was “impossible,” 5.1 percent said it was “very likely” and 17.2 percent said it was “fairly possible,” the survey showed. Another 18.2 percent gave
The Kaohsiung Prosecutors’ Office on Monday indicted a Chinese sea captain over his alleged involvement in the killing of four pirates at sea in 2012, while serving as the captain of a Taiwanese fishing vessel. The suspect, identified by the media as 43-year-old Wang Fengyu (汪峰裕), was charged with homicide and breaches of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), the indictment read. Wang asked two Pakistani mercenaries that he hired as acting captain of the Kaohsiung-registered Ping Shin No. 101 to fire on and kill four suspected Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean off the Somalian coast on Sept. 29,
UPGRADE: The system is more efficient than others, which typically involve longer procedures that can produce pseudo-positive or pseudo-negative results The National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center yesterday unveiled an infrared wax physisorption kinetics imaging system, which it said efficiently detects 10 types of cancer. Through scanning tissue section samples, the imaging system can detect colon, breast, stomach, oral, ovarian, cervical, prostate and skin cancer, as well as neuroendocrine tumors and glioblastoma, center associate research fellow Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) told a news conference in Taipei. The system uses paraffin and beeswax with organic solutions as developers for its infrared imaging device, which can mark abnormal polysaccharides on the surface of cancer cells in six to 15 minutes, while the wax is absorbed by
China is trying to convince Taiwanese that an authoritarian system is preferable to democracy, the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) said at a conference yesterday. China has been employing Taiwanese sympathetic to its “united front” tactics to help spread disinformation about democracy and Taiwanese society through social media, television programs, YouTube and by other means, the group said at the conference to promote public awareness of China’s cognitive warfare campaign. In the group’s latest report, it highlighted eight disinformation discussions that its researchers listed under three main topics: flu viruses in the US are deadlier than COVID-19; US troop movements caused the