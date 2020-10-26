An oil leak from a freighter that sank off the coast of Kaohsiung on Friday is not expected to cause an environmental crisis, the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA) said yesterday.
The Tuvalu-registered Seatran Ferry 12, which was carrying 36 tonnes of diesel oil and 500kg of lubricating oil, lost power and sank in open seas about 28 nautical miles (52km) southwest of Kaohsiung.
The Coast Guard Administration managed to rescue five of its crew members, but five others were still missing yesterday.
All of the crew are believed to be Thai, the coast guard said.
The OCA has been monitoring the fuel leak from the vessel, Deputy OCA Director-General Sung Hsin-chen (宋欣真) said.
As of 5am on Saturday, footage from an agency drone showed that the slick covered an area of 1km by 50m, but by 1pm that day, its size had been significantly reduced, the OCA said.
The agency ran an oil spill model to predict the movement of the leak, which showed that the slick was moving south-southwest away from the site of the ship, Sung said.
Given that diesel oil vaporizes easily, the leak is unlikely to seriously affect the ecology of the area, he said.
However, the OCA is working closely with the coast guard and other agencies to monitor the leak and minimize its possible environmental impact.
Meanwhile, a cargo vessel that ran aground off Kaohsiung on Oct. 12, the Chih Hai 8, is ready to be removed after its owner cleaned up the oil that leaked from the Sierra Leone-registered ship.
White-label cellphones manufactured in a Chinese factory are believed to contain Trojan software that enables fraudsters to set up mobile game accounts using the owners’ phone numbers, police said on Saturday, with nearly 100 older people affected so far. After receiving a number of complaints from local branches over the past few months, the National Police Agency launched an investigation into the mobile game points-for-cash scam. The fraudsters would pose as women online to persuade people to buy game point cards at supermarkets and load the points into accounts created with the cellphone users’ phone numbers before requesting cash refunds from the
‘UNAFRAID’: Most Taiwanese do not seem to be aware of the danger of war and might be unprepared, a KMT legislator said of the poll by an affiliated foundation Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese believe that a war between Taiwan and China is “unlikely” or “impossible,” a survey released yesterday by the National Policy Foundation showed. The survey asked participants if they thought there was a possibility of war between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on recent developments, said the foundation, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). While 42.5 percent of respondents thought it was “unlikely” and 17.1 percent believed it was “impossible,” 5.1 percent said it was “very likely” and 17.2 percent said it was “fairly possible,” the survey showed. Another 18.2 percent gave
The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered three more suspects in a feces attack on a Taipei restaurant to be held incommunicado over concerns that they might tamper with evidence, flee or renew their alleged attacks. The three suspects — two brothers surnamed Lee (李) and another man identified as Chiang (江) — were arrested on charges of vandalism, public insult, extortion and injury after the court held a detention hearing earlier in the day, court spokesperson Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said. The court in a statement said that the three men said they had no rancor against anyone in the restaurant and that
DISCUSSION: The KMT chairman said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday and its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the party The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) hopes to highlight the “important connection” between the Republic of China (ROC) and Taiwan with its celebration of Retrocession Day on Sunday, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday. In response to media queries in Taichung, Chiang said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday, and that its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the KMT over its party line. The KMT values ROC holidays, such as Double Ten National Day and Retrocession Day, he said, adding that since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, observation of the holidays has “weakened.” The