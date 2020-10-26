OCA downplays environmental risk from ship’s oil leak

Staff writer, with CNA





An oil leak from a freighter that sank off the coast of Kaohsiung on Friday is not expected to cause an environmental crisis, the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA) said yesterday.

The Tuvalu-registered Seatran Ferry 12, which was carrying 36 tonnes of diesel oil and 500kg of lubricating oil, lost power and sank in open seas about 28 nautical miles (52km) southwest of Kaohsiung.

The Coast Guard Administration managed to rescue five of its crew members, but five others were still missing yesterday.

All of the crew are believed to be Thai, the coast guard said.

The OCA has been monitoring the fuel leak from the vessel, Deputy OCA Director-General Sung Hsin-chen (宋欣真) said.

As of 5am on Saturday, footage from an agency drone showed that the slick covered an area of 1km by 50m, but by 1pm that day, its size had been significantly reduced, the OCA said.

The agency ran an oil spill model to predict the movement of the leak, which showed that the slick was moving south-southwest away from the site of the ship, Sung said.

Given that diesel oil vaporizes easily, the leak is unlikely to seriously affect the ecology of the area, he said.

However, the OCA is working closely with the coast guard and other agencies to monitor the leak and minimize its possible environmental impact.

Meanwhile, a cargo vessel that ran aground off Kaohsiung on Oct. 12, the Chih Hai 8, is ready to be removed after its owner cleaned up the oil that leaked from the Sierra Leone-registered ship.