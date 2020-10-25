CECC confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases

HOSPITALIZED: The CECC said a Filipina was placed in a second quarantine by her broker and only tested positive there — making it a 22-day incubation period

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday confirmed two new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 550, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

One new patient is a Filipina in her 20s who tested negative in the Philippines three days before arriving in Taiwan on Sept. 30 for work, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesperson, told a news briefing in Taipei.

She had no symptoms upon arrival or while under quarantine, and tested negative at the end of her 14-day quarantine on Oct. 13, Chuang said.

People entering Taiwan from the Philippines with no symptoms no longer need to be tested upon their arrival, but they must be tested at the end of their 14-day quarantine.

Her employment agency placed her in another quarantine facility where she took another test on Thursday, with the results returning positive yesterday, Chuang said, adding that the woman was hospitalized.

The woman had her own room at the second facility, Chuang said.

Asked why she was retested if she had no symptoms, Chuang said that her workplace required it.

The case was classified as imported, despite there being a 22-day incubation period if imported, as she was not in contact with people in Taiwan while under quarantine.

Twelve people were identified to have come in contact with the woman, including six coworkers who were there when she was tested and have been instructed to self-isolate.

Three other coworkers and three drivers were wearing masks when they had contact with her, so they have been asked to self-manage their health, the center said.

The other patient is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week after spending two weeks in the US, Chuang said, adding that while under quarantine, the man developed symptoms on Wednesday, tested positive and was hospitalized.

The man was in quarantine for two days prior to developing symptoms, so there are no contacts to trace, Chuang said, adding that people are believed to be less infectious two days prior to showing symptoms and seven to 10 days after developing symptoms.

Taiwan has so far recorded 550 cases of COVID-19, with 458 classified as imported. CECC data show that 502 have recovered, seven have died and 41 are hospitalized.