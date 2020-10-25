Taiwan yesterday confirmed two new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 550, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
One new patient is a Filipina in her 20s who tested negative in the Philippines three days before arriving in Taiwan on Sept. 30 for work, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesperson, told a news briefing in Taipei.
She had no symptoms upon arrival or while under quarantine, and tested negative at the end of her 14-day quarantine on Oct. 13, Chuang said.
People entering Taiwan from the Philippines with no symptoms no longer need to be tested upon their arrival, but they must be tested at the end of their 14-day quarantine.
Her employment agency placed her in another quarantine facility where she took another test on Thursday, with the results returning positive yesterday, Chuang said, adding that the woman was hospitalized.
The woman had her own room at the second facility, Chuang said.
Asked why she was retested if she had no symptoms, Chuang said that her workplace required it.
The case was classified as imported, despite there being a 22-day incubation period if imported, as she was not in contact with people in Taiwan while under quarantine.
Twelve people were identified to have come in contact with the woman, including six coworkers who were there when she was tested and have been instructed to self-isolate.
Three other coworkers and three drivers were wearing masks when they had contact with her, so they have been asked to self-manage their health, the center said.
The other patient is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week after spending two weeks in the US, Chuang said, adding that while under quarantine, the man developed symptoms on Wednesday, tested positive and was hospitalized.
The man was in quarantine for two days prior to developing symptoms, so there are no contacts to trace, Chuang said, adding that people are believed to be less infectious two days prior to showing symptoms and seven to 10 days after developing symptoms.
Taiwan has so far recorded 550 cases of COVID-19, with 458 classified as imported. CECC data show that 502 have recovered, seven have died and 41 are hospitalized.
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
Hong Kong air traffic controllers turning away a Taiwanese flight last week might have been China’s first move in a broader campaign to restrict Taiwan’s air access to its outlying islands, a retired air force general said on Saturday. The government needs to establish a response plan in the event that aircraft are denied entry to Flight Information Regions (FIRs) en route to Kinmen and Matsu, among others islands, retired lieutenant general Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said. The Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of the Interior, as well as the Straits Exchange Foundation and Mainland Affairs Council, must