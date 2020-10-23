A task force has been formed to investigate why the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) failed to follow standard procedures after damaged rails were discovered in Taichung in May, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) on Wednesday told a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee that inspectors on May 19 reported a 44cm crack in a rail after a commuter train had passed the section south of Chenggong Station (成功) in Wuri District (烏日).
However, the TRA did not close the section to replace the damaged rail and two express trains operated on the section that day, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
Moreover, inspectors in March had reported cracks in rails in the section, which should have prompted immediate action, she said.
Since 2018 the TRA has reported nine instances of broken or cracked rails, she said.
An inspection car that it uses has been operating for 40 years and a new one that it bought five years ago has not taken over, as it does not meet TRA standards, Chen said.
Lin yesterday said that he only learned of the May 19 reports at a TRA safety briefing on Monday, two days before the second anniversary of the derailment of a Puyuma Express in Yilan County on Oct. 21, 2018, which killed 18 people and injured 291.
Lawmakers yesterday asked why it took five months for Lin to be briefed about an incident as major as cracked rails and why the TRA failed to replace the damaged section when it was first reported in March.
TRA Director-General Chang Cheng-yuan (張政源) said that the agency launched an internal investigation after the May 19 report revealed the lapse.
The personnel found to be responsible have been held accountable, and the results of the investigation were reported to the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board and the ministry, Chang said.
Cracks in rails are categorized as “abnormalities in rail operations” and not major incidents, so the TRA was only required to report the incident to the ministry and the board, but that information would not normally reach the minister, he said.
When a crack was found on March 3, the director of maintenance for the section fastened it with a fishplate, Chang said.
The maintenance director was supposed to direct that the section be closed and the rail replaced — which is standard operating procedure — but he failed to do so, so the cracked rail remained in place until the May 19 reports, Chang said.
Asked why TRA personnel reported a crack of 3cm to 4cm when it was a 44cm crack, Chang said that Chenggong Station staff asked maintenance personnel to report their findings, but the person who received a radio message describing the situation misheard the number.
“Even though the incident did not result in an accident, TRA management needs to be more alert,” Lin said. “It is negligence that damaged rail was found in March, but was not replaced until May.”
“Moreover, even though station personnel told dispatchers about the broken rail, two trains were allowed to access the section,” Lin said, adding that the procedures in such incidents need to be comprehensively reviewed.
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
AIR CONTROL INCIDENT: The Hong Kong side said it ‘cannot accept this aircraft,’ ordering it to ascend to an unsafe altitude and forcing it to return to Kaohsiung The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Friday disclosed a full transcript of the communications between Taiwanese and Hong Kong air traffic controllers, rebutting the latter’s claim that a Taiwanese plane had voluntarily abandoned its flight path. Hong Kong denied permission for the plane to proceed to the disputed Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), which are claimed by both Taiwan and China, the CAA said. The incident happened on Thursday when a civil aircraft chartered by the military was advised by Hong Kong air traffic controllers to not enter the airspace over a group of islands in the South China Sea