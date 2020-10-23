The ratio of Republic of China Air Force planes scrambled is 2.13 for each Chinese jet that has entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone this year, Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said yesterday, as lawmakers raised concerns about increased fuel and maintenance costs amid Beijing’s belligerence.
Chang stood in for Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) after Yen presented a report on improving the nation’s reserve forces and left the legislature at noon for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
There have been 22 instances of Chinese jets entering Taiwan’s zone since Sept. 16, Chang said, citing a counter on the ministry’s Web site.
As of Oct. 7 there had been 1,624 sorties this year by Taiwanese jets, with increased by 2,972 to reach 4,596 as of Wednesday, he said.
Air Force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said that maintenance costs for jets as a result of increased Chinese incursions have risen by NT$470 million (US$16.26 million) compared with all of last year.
Maintenance costs for this year would rise to NT$630 million if the rate of Chinese incursions continues, he said.
When asked whether Chinese activity might increase after the US presidential election on Nov. 3, Chang said that the ministry expects the current rate of incursions and exercises in China’s southwestern airspace, as well as in other areas, to become the norm.
The ministry would use the data it collects this year to revise future budgets, he said.
Deputy Chief of the Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Chiang Cheng-kuo (蔣正國) said that a rough estimate of the maintenance budget showed an increase of NT$2 billion from last year, while fuel costs are expected to increase by NT$1 billion.
Separately, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Chiu Shu-hua (邱樹華) told a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee that Chinese drones were spotted yesterday morning near Taiwan’s southwestern zone, where the air force had planned an exercise.
Chinese incursions have increased by more than 50 percent this year from last year, a “new normal” that continues to deplete Taiwan’s military resources, Chiu said.
A US Department of State approval of a sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan with a total value of US$1.8 billion would help the military increase its strike capability, he said.
The weapons systems include 11 truck-based rocket launchers, 135 AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response missiles and six MS-110 Recce external sensor pods.
Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
AIR CONTROL INCIDENT: The Hong Kong side said it ‘cannot accept this aircraft,’ ordering it to ascend to an unsafe altitude and forcing it to return to Kaohsiung The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Friday disclosed a full transcript of the communications between Taiwanese and Hong Kong air traffic controllers, rebutting the latter’s claim that a Taiwanese plane had voluntarily abandoned its flight path. Hong Kong denied permission for the plane to proceed to the disputed Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), which are claimed by both Taiwan and China, the CAA said. The incident happened on Thursday when a civil aircraft chartered by the military was advised by Hong Kong air traffic controllers to not enter the airspace over a group of islands in the South China Sea