The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to hold a series of commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of Taiwan’s retrocession on Sunday, including a concert that would be attended by several former KMT chairpeople, it said yesterday.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei that on Oct. 25, 1945, Taiwan “officially returned to the domain of the Republic of China and cast off Japanese colonization.”
“Taiwan’s retrocession is a day that is very worth commemorating,” she said.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
“However, now we see that the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] administration does not even commemorate [it] anymore,” she added.
At a time when the DPP administration says that the People’s Republic of China should not hold Retrocession Day activities, it should organize activities of its own to show that the day “is meaningful only when commemorated in the Republic of China,” Wang said.
The KMT has invited Mainland Affairs Council officials and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to a commemorative concert, but they turned down the requests, she said.
The National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the KMT, is to hold a seminar today to discuss the significance of Taiwan’s retrocession in areas including society, culture, economics, politics and national defense, as well as the role that the KMT played before and after the retrocession, the party said.
The seminar is to be moderated by KMT Deputy Secretary-General Huang Kwei-bo (黃奎博), it said.
Tomorrow, the KMT is to launch an online exhibition featuring historical materials and photographs preserved by the party related to the retrocession, it said.
A commemorative concert focusing on local songs performed in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) is to begin at 2:30pm on Sunday, Wang said.
Several former KMT chairmen — including former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄) — are scheduled to attend, she said.
Singers Chi Lu-hsia (紀露霞) and Liu Fu-chu (劉福助) are to perform at the event, the party said.
“Taiwan Retrocession Day is an important historical link between the Republic of China and Taiwan,” the KMT said in a statement.
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
AIR CONTROL INCIDENT: The Hong Kong side said it ‘cannot accept this aircraft,’ ordering it to ascend to an unsafe altitude and forcing it to return to Kaohsiung The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Friday disclosed a full transcript of the communications between Taiwanese and Hong Kong air traffic controllers, rebutting the latter’s claim that a Taiwanese plane had voluntarily abandoned its flight path. Hong Kong denied permission for the plane to proceed to the disputed Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), which are claimed by both Taiwan and China, the CAA said. The incident happened on Thursday when a civil aircraft chartered by the military was advised by Hong Kong air traffic controllers to not enter the airspace over a group of islands in the South China Sea