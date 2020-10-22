Taiwan Creative Content Fest to be held next month

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The inaugural Taiwan Creative Content Fest (創意內容大會) is to be held next month to connect Taiwanese creators with buyers from around the world, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) said yesterday.

The showcase, with a theme of Human Touch: A Closer Future (眾感未來), is to feature live and virtual events from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22.

It aims to expand on existing events such as the Taipei International TV Market & Forum and XMediaMatch, and include programs designed to facilitate content development, international coproduction and venture-capital matchmaking, the TAICCA said.

Taiwan Creative Content Agency chairwoman Ting Hsiao-ching talks about next month’s Taiwan Creative Content Fest at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Tea Uglow, creative director of Google’s Creative Lab in Sydney, and Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), are to give the keynote addresses.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific president Ricky Ow, Studio Dragon chief producer Hannah Lee and European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs producer Christophe Bruncher are scheduled to speak as part of a discussion on the television industry in the Asia-Pacific region from a global perspective.

As of yesterday, 113 buyers from 21 countries have registered for the event, the agency said.