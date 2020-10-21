The National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center yesterday unveiled an infrared wax physisorption kinetics imaging system, which it said efficiently detects 10 types of cancer.
Through scanning tissue section samples, the imaging system can detect colon, breast, stomach, oral, ovarian, cervical, prostate and skin cancer, as well as neuroendocrine tumors and glioblastoma, center associate research fellow Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) told a news conference in Taipei.
The system uses paraffin and beeswax with organic solutions as developers for its infrared imaging device, which can mark abnormal polysaccharides on the surface of cancer cells in six to 15 minutes, while the wax is absorbed by healthy cells, he said.
Photo: Yang Mian-chieh, Taipei Times
Normal human cells are covered by polysaccharides, which are key to the connections between cells and their external environments, but during the canceration process, the polysaccharides are altered and cause cell malfunction, he added.
In addition to cancer cells, the imaging system can detect precancerous lesions on cells, Lee said.
Paraffin, an inexpensive material, has been widely used to preserve tissue samples at hospitals, but the research team is the first to use it to differentiate between normal and pathological cells, he said.
Lee said that the team has also developed software called iPathologist, which can analyze the scanned tissues and help surgeons prescribe timely treatment for patients.
The system is more efficient than other cancer screening techniques, including pathological analysis of tissues, mass spectrometry and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, which usually entail complex procedures that take hours or even days, and might produce pseudo-positive or pseudo-negative results, Lee said.
The system, including the imaging device and the software, was developed for about NT$200,000, he said.
The center worked with Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, Hsinchu Mackay Memorial Hospital, National Cheng Kung University College of Medicine, Chi Mei Hospital and Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital to conduct clinical tests, he added.
The system was developed from 2009 to 2013, with clinical tests conducted in the following years, Lee said.
The team transferred the technology to a local company on a nonexclusive basis in 2017 and the system is being tested by the company before commercialization, he said.
The center used its synchrotron-radiation infrared light for the imaging device, allowing it to produce images smaller than a cell, but a commercial-level infrared light can also be used, although it is not as clear, he added.
The team’s technique has obtained patents in Taiwan, Japan, the US and the EU, the center said.
Lee’s team is now working with Linkou Chang Kung Memorial Hospital and Imperial College London to apply the system to the diagnosis and prognostic assessment of kidney diseases, the center added.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21