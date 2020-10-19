Cookie firm, ribbon maker enter list of ‘tourism factories’







The Ministry of Economic Affairs has named two factories in Changhua County among the nation’s top “tourism factories,” which feature tours and do-it-yourself activities for visitors.

The ministry this year selected seven top tourism factories as part of its efforts to promote the booming industry that combines production and tourism, with the county earning two spots, the county government’s Department of Economic and Renewable Energy said on Friday.

The department said it assisted local factories in industrial transformation.

Visitors pose for a photograph at Taiwan Yougoods School of Cookie tourism factory in Changhua County on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Changhua County Government

One of the factories is Taiwan Yougood School of Cookie in Siansi Township (線西), and although it has more than 30 years of experience in the baking industry, it constantly innovates and creates cookies with new flavors, the department said.

Thanks to efforts to exchange experience with and learn from other factories in Taiwan and abroad, Yougood has expanded its services from an original manufacturer to an original design manufacturer, and can be considered the “central kitchen” of several major local and foreign bakery brands, it said.

The factory provides tourists with cookie baking and tasting classes to promote and pass down baking knowledge, the department said.

Another factory on the list is Ribbon King, the nation’s largest narrow-textile factory, with hundreds of machines for the warping, weaving, dyeing and printing of textiles, and a large base of clients across Europe, the US, Asia, Australia and Africa, it said.

Ribbon King also participates in overseas exhibitions and fairs to raise the global profile of Taiwan-made ribbons, it added.

It welcomes visitors to its factory in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區) to learn about the fundamentals of weaving, as well as observe the manufacturing of ribbons, the department said.

The ministry has so far recommended 153 tourism factories nationwide, including 15 in Changhua.

These 15 are: Brand’s Health Museum, the Taiwan Glass Gallery, Taiwan Rice, Loho Hosiery Factory Tours, Ribbon King, Soxlink Functional Wear Tourism Factory, Taiwan Yougood School of Cookie, Motex Mask Creative House, Evins’ Color Fun Gallery, the Formosa Biomedical Health Center, Ximai Baking Kingdom, J. Wood Garden, Mizu World, the Taiwan Glove Museum and Lanyard Paradise.