A man suspected of emptying a bucket of chicken feces at Aegis, a restaurant in Taipei known to support exiled Hong Kong democracy activists, and three suspected accomplices were yesterday apprehended by the authorities.
Prosecutors said that a man surnamed Mo (莫), 27, was asked by three men — a man surnamed Chiang (江) and two brothers surnamed Lee (李) — to carry out feces attacks, with a payment of NT$15,000 for each one.
As of press time last night, Chiang and the Lee brothers were being questioned, prosectutors said, adding that a court had approved to keep Mo detained because he is a flight risk, could tamper with evidence and would likely commit similar offenses.
Photo: CNA
Prosectutors said that the investigation is focusing on whether the four men were affiliated with criminal gangs or political parties — although no ties have so far been uncovered — and their motive.
After the attack at Aegis at about noon on Friday, Taipei police began working around the clock reviewing security camera footage, which led them to apprehend Mo at his apartment in New Taipei’s Sijhih District (汐止) yesterday morning.
A task force has been formed to handle the case, headed by Prosecutor Liao Yen-chun (廖彥鈞) of the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.
Mo could be charged with assault, intimidation, public insult, property damage and related charges, as Aegis staff were doused with chicken feces — with a female manager experiencing eye inflammation as a result — and kitchen equipment was damaged, Liao said.
Prosecutors have prioritized the incident as a “major criminal case,” given what Aegis has come to symbolize, Liao added.
The restaurant has become a haven and even a place of employment for exiled activists and students from Hong Kong.
The attack is seen as “a brazen challenge” of the authorities, Liao said.
Since the restaurant opened in April, local police have increased patrols, but the attack was carried out in daytime, undaunted by nearby witnesses, he added.
At Mo’s residence, police said that they found a bucket with traces of feces, as well as a hat and running shoes like those seen in security camera footage.
Former Causeway Bay Books manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), who before opening his bookstore in Taipei was doused in red paint by two men at a Taipei cafe in April, said that “pro-China forces” were certainly behind the Aegis attack.
“I urge the Taiwan government to impose more severe punishments, to deter these crimes, as right now the price to pay is very low,” he said.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”