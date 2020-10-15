EPA scheme aims to promote use of recycled plastic

REWARD SYSTEM: Plastic packaging makes up about 25 percent, or 600,000 tonnes of all plastic products used in Taiwan, EPA data showed

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Tuesday announced measures to promote the use of recycled plastic and hopes that by 2025 at least one-quarter of plastic containers would made of recycled plastic.

However, it said only plastic containers that are not used to store food would be held to this standard.

Plastic packaging, mostly made from polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate, comprises 25 percent, or 600,000 tonnes of all plastic products used in Taiwan, EPA data show.

Businesspeople pose at a news conference held by the Environmental Protection Administration in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times

The EPA is mulling a certification system that could be applied to all plastic producers in the nation, Department of Waste Management Deputy Director-General Liu Jui-hsiang (劉瑞祥) said.

Given sufficient public support, the agency could consider drafting a law to regulate and oversee recycled plastic standards, Liu added.

Alongside measures to track and certify select products made by certain brands, a certification system would ensure the quality and source of recycled plastic, Liu said.

The EPA would initially reward companies promoting the use of recycled plastic in their products by prioritizing their products for EPA projects, Liu added.

Horng En Group president Hung Che-sheng (洪哲盛) said that the company has been providing recycled plastics to foreign companies, adding that in Taiwan, the production of recycled plastic materials far exceeded demand.

“We will comply with government policies, but the domestic supply and demand model should be balanced,” Hung said.

Taiwan Plastic Industry Association deputy secretary-general Huang Lie-chi (黃烈啟) said the government should provide plastic recyclers with better benefits.

Citing companies in the US and Europe adopting the block-chain model to manage recycling processes, Huang said such a model would offer increased transparency and could be considered an option.