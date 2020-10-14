Officials asked to help in crackdown on illegal aircraft

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Local governments and police departments have been asked to help monitor illegal use of helicopters and ultralight vehicles, and eliminate their landing facilities, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said yesterday after a Robinson-R22 helicopter was found flying illegally in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) last month.

Flight Standards Division Director Clark Lin (林俊良) said that the R22’s flight was illegal and it threatened aviation security.

Prosecutors detained the suspect and seized the aircraft, Lin said.

Civil Aeronautics Administration Flight Standards Division Director Clark Lin speaks at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Taipei Times

The central government does not limit imports of Robinson-R22s, but it has never received an application for such an aircraft, he said.

“Our preliminary investigations found that the nation has six or seven helicopters that were illegally imported and operate illegally,” he said. “Alongside the R-22, there are Cicare CH-7s and Heli-Sport CH7s. We know where the helicopters are and have asked the National Police Agency as well as local police departments to monitor unauthorized aviation activities by the helicopters.”

“Police officers can help gather evidence, which would be turned over to prosecutors,” Lin said.

Taiwan has five registered landing sites for ultralight aerial vehicles, he said, adding that the government has certified 62 ultralight vehicles and issued 229 permits to operate them.

The nation has 10 sites from which ultralight aerial vehicles can access approved airspace, he said.

“We have also identified 10 illegal landing sites for ultralight aerial vehicles and 20 uncertified vehicles,” Lin said, adding that the information has been forwarded to police departments.

People operating helicopters without an airworthiness certificate for the aircraft or an official operating permit face a jail sentence of up to five years or a fine of NT$1 million (US$34,578), Lin said, citing the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法).

The act stipulates that operators of ultralight aerial vehicles are required to join a registered club, complete the required training, secure an operating license, obtain an airworthiness certificate for the vehicle and an operating permit, operate in designated airspace and have a liability insurance plan.

They face a fine of NT$60,000 for failure to meet any of the six requirements and a maximum fine of NT$300,000 if they fail to meet all of the requirements, the act says.