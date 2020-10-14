Local governments and police departments have been asked to help monitor illegal use of helicopters and ultralight vehicles, and eliminate their landing facilities, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said yesterday after a Robinson-R22 helicopter was found flying illegally in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) last month.
Flight Standards Division Director Clark Lin (林俊良) said that the R22’s flight was illegal and it threatened aviation security.
Prosecutors detained the suspect and seized the aircraft, Lin said.
Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Taipei Times
The central government does not limit imports of Robinson-R22s, but it has never received an application for such an aircraft, he said.
“Our preliminary investigations found that the nation has six or seven helicopters that were illegally imported and operate illegally,” he said. “Alongside the R-22, there are Cicare CH-7s and Heli-Sport CH7s. We know where the helicopters are and have asked the National Police Agency as well as local police departments to monitor unauthorized aviation activities by the helicopters.”
“Police officers can help gather evidence, which would be turned over to prosecutors,” Lin said.
Taiwan has five registered landing sites for ultralight aerial vehicles, he said, adding that the government has certified 62 ultralight vehicles and issued 229 permits to operate them.
The nation has 10 sites from which ultralight aerial vehicles can access approved airspace, he said.
“We have also identified 10 illegal landing sites for ultralight aerial vehicles and 20 uncertified vehicles,” Lin said, adding that the information has been forwarded to police departments.
People operating helicopters without an airworthiness certificate for the aircraft or an official operating permit face a jail sentence of up to five years or a fine of NT$1 million (US$34,578), Lin said, citing the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法).
The act stipulates that operators of ultralight aerial vehicles are required to join a registered club, complete the required training, secure an operating license, obtain an airworthiness certificate for the vehicle and an operating permit, operate in designated airspace and have a liability insurance plan.
They face a fine of NT$60,000 for failure to meet any of the six requirements and a maximum fine of NT$300,000 if they fail to meet all of the requirements, the act says.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off