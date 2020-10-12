People should be aware of the danger of eating too much fried and unhealthy food, as this can lead to having high levels of fat in the their blood, which can lead to fatty deposits in blood vessels and the narrowing or hardening of the coronary arteries, a Taipei-based doctor said.
If a person eats too much fried food and not enough fruits and vegetables, the fat will accumulate and increase cholesterol and triglyceride levels while reducing lipoproteins, which help transport fats within the body, said Lin Tsai-yu (林在裕), a physician in the Chinese medicine department of Taipei City Hospital’s Zhongxing Branch.
However, as early symptoms are not very obvious, people often only discover their condition after a blood test, Lin said, citing a 67-year-old woman who sought treatment for fatigue, chest tightness and heart palpitations.
The woman, surnamed Wang (王), had a fried fish sandwich and a cup of coffee with two creamers and two sugars for breakfast every day for three years, Lin said.
A blood test showed that she had excessive lipid levels, which often causes symptoms such as those described by Wang, as well as dizziness and numbness in the arms and legs, and could easily lead to a stroke or cardiovascular disease, Lin said.
“Blood fat content is affected by dietary habits, lifestyle, age and genetics, and foods that are high in cholesterol — such as fried foods, liver, roe, egg yolks and animal fat — should be eaten in moderation,” Lin said.
The condition can be treated by taking one capsule with red yeast, which inhibits cholesterol synthesis, twice a day after morning and evening meals, he said.
However, to reduce blood fat, Lin recommended eating more fruits, vegetables, coarse grains and other foods that are high in fiber, as well as drinking more water, which promotes circulation by thinning the blood.
“Cut back on smoking and drinking, exercise regularly, and get regular blood tests to monitor blood lipid levels,” he urged.
