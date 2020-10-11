KMT: Tsai’s speech was ‘disappointing’

CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform.

Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to take effect next year.

While Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention performance has been widely recognized, there have been many controversial issues, for example local firms allegedly selling imported masks from China mislabeled as locally produced equipment, the KMT said in a statement.

From left, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, former president Ma Ying-jeou and former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih wave Republic of China flags in front of party headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The Tsai government must bring forward solutions to boost Taiwan’s economy, instead of just slogans, the KMT added.

Regarding foreign policy, the KMT criticized Tsai for saying in her speech that it was the goal to “proactively participate in regional collaboration,” as she did not elaborate what she meant when speaking of “alliances based on shared values and friendly ties.”

Tsai did not clearly explain the goals, directions and concrete results, the KMT said.

In terms of the nation’s participation in regional and international multilateral cooperation and dialogues, the KMT said that no breakthrough has been achieved since the Global Cooperation and Training Framework established under former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

The KMT also criticized Tsai for not mentioning any efforts to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Taiwan has lost seven diplomatic allies and failed to participate in many international fora, it said, adding that Tsai did not elaborate on how she wants to overcome the difficulties of regional economic integration under these circumstances.

The KMT said that Tsai’s call for stability in cross-strait relations and peaceful dialogue between the two sides are what the KMT has been advocating.

The KMT called on Beijing to live up to “its communist leader’s words that it is not seeking regional hegemony, put aside minor differences, seek common ground and forge mutual respect.”

The KMT said: “Tsai’s call for cross-strait dialogue is inconsistent with her attitude toward the Straits Forum,” which was last month held in China’s Xiamen without delegations from Taiwan participating.

For Tsai, those who are “pro-war are heroes, while the negotiators are stigmatized and criticized,” it said.

Tsai should discipline the Democratic Progressive Party so that its members do not hurt their compatriots who try to facilitate cross-strait dialogue, the KMT added.

“The president owes Taiwanese workers an explanation for failing to address the issue of labor insurance and pension reform,” the KMT said, adding that Tsai also did not mention judicial reform, another issue of public concern.