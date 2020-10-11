The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform.
Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to take effect next year.
While Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention performance has been widely recognized, there have been many controversial issues, for example local firms allegedly selling imported masks from China mislabeled as locally produced equipment, the KMT said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
The Tsai government must bring forward solutions to boost Taiwan’s economy, instead of just slogans, the KMT added.
Regarding foreign policy, the KMT criticized Tsai for saying in her speech that it was the goal to “proactively participate in regional collaboration,” as she did not elaborate what she meant when speaking of “alliances based on shared values and friendly ties.”
Tsai did not clearly explain the goals, directions and concrete results, the KMT said.
In terms of the nation’s participation in regional and international multilateral cooperation and dialogues, the KMT said that no breakthrough has been achieved since the Global Cooperation and Training Framework established under former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).
The KMT also criticized Tsai for not mentioning any efforts to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
Taiwan has lost seven diplomatic allies and failed to participate in many international fora, it said, adding that Tsai did not elaborate on how she wants to overcome the difficulties of regional economic integration under these circumstances.
The KMT said that Tsai’s call for stability in cross-strait relations and peaceful dialogue between the two sides are what the KMT has been advocating.
The KMT called on Beijing to live up to “its communist leader’s words that it is not seeking regional hegemony, put aside minor differences, seek common ground and forge mutual respect.”
The KMT said: “Tsai’s call for cross-strait dialogue is inconsistent with her attitude toward the Straits Forum,” which was last month held in China’s Xiamen without delegations from Taiwan participating.
For Tsai, those who are “pro-war are heroes, while the negotiators are stigmatized and criticized,” it said.
Tsai should discipline the Democratic Progressive Party so that its members do not hurt their compatriots who try to facilitate cross-strait dialogue, the KMT added.
“The president owes Taiwanese workers an explanation for failing to address the issue of labor insurance and pension reform,” the KMT said, adding that Tsai also did not mention judicial reform, another issue of public concern.
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday. Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added. Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system
More than NT$1.3 billion (US$44.63 million) could be saved annually if the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan are abolished, lawmakers said yesterday. The total amount includes NT$ 100 million allocated in next year’s fiscal budget for the salaries of the 42 members and their offices at the two branches, the lawmakers said, adding that abolishing them would result in considerable saving for the nation’s taxpayers. Next year’s fiscal budget for the Control Yuan totals NT$957.16 million, with incoming receipts at NT$31.22 million and personnel costs at NT$701.78 million. The salaries of the 30 Control Yuan positions — including Control Yuan president,
TAKING NO CHANCES: More than 399,000 people got immunized on the first day of the government-funded flu vaccine program, nearly doubling from last year The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new cases of COVID-19 — two travelers from the US and one from France — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 521. All of the patients are Taiwanese, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. Case No. 519 is a man in his 30s who permanently works in the US and has been returning to Taiwan every two to three months, Chuang said, adding that he did not show any symptoms in the US and arrived in Taiwan on