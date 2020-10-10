Police in the greater Taipei area have arrested 10 alleged members of the Bamboo Union over alleged kidnapping, racketeering, debt collection and violent crimes, including a shooting incident involving Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢).
The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said that the 10 men were members of the Baoho ring of the criminal syndicate’s Ho chapter (和堂), and that Hsu Yu-chuan (許祐銓) and Shih Chun-chi (施俊吉) are the main suspects in the Chen case.
Prosecutors are looking at charging the men with blackmail, kidnapping, burglary, forcible confinement, illegal possession of firearms and aggravated robbery, among other offenses, they said, adding that the suspected Baoho ring leaders, Lin Hsiu-po (林修伯) and Liang Chih-sheng (梁智勝), had ordered subordinates to carry out multiple violent crimes over the past few years.
While Hsu and Shih are being detained, Lin was yesterday released on bail of NT$2 million (US$69,046) and Liang posted bail of NT$1 million, while the other six questioned in the case were released on bail of NT$30,000 to NT$50,000.
HOLGER CHEN ATTACK
In August, Chen was shot three times at close range and hospitalized for treatment.
Police investigators tracked down the suspected gunman, Liu Cheng-hao (劉丞浩), 23.
Investigators said he is a member of the Baoho ring.
Part of the police investigation shifted to monitoring members of the ring, police said, adding that Liu is believed to be No. 3, under Shih, who allegedly heads the ring’s “enforcer”unit.
Surveillance and communication records indicate that Shih ordered Liu to carry out the attack on Chen, prosecutors said, adding that Shih likely received the order from higher up in the Bamboo Union.
KIDNAPPING
Investigators suspect that Lin also planned the kidnapping of a businessman surnamed Hsieh (謝) — a case from July last year — with Shih, Liu and others in the enforcer unit allegedly threatening Hsieh with modified handguns and other weapons in an attempt to get a NT$50 million ransom.
Prosecutors said that the Baoho ring is among the most dangerous within the Bamboo Union, and its leaders worked with other Ho chapter rings and contacts in China to smuggle Chinese People’s Liberation Army shotguns and other firearms to Taiwan to increase their weapons cache.
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday. Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added. Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system