Taipei police detain 10 alleged Bamboo Union gangsters

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Police in the greater Taipei area have arrested 10 alleged members of the Bamboo Union over alleged kidnapping, racketeering, debt collection and violent crimes, including a shooting incident involving Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢).

The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said that the 10 men were members of the Baoho ring of the criminal syndicate’s Ho chapter (和堂), and that Hsu Yu-chuan (許祐銓) and Shih Chun-chi (施俊吉) are the main suspects in the Chen case.

Prosecutors are looking at charging the men with blackmail, kidnapping, burglary, forcible confinement, illegal possession of firearms and aggravated robbery, among other offenses, they said, adding that the suspected Baoho ring leaders, Lin Hsiu-po (林修伯) and Liang Chih-sheng (梁智勝), had ordered subordinates to carry out multiple violent crimes over the past few years.

While Hsu and Shih are being detained, Lin was yesterday released on bail of NT$2 million (US$69,046) and Liang posted bail of NT$1 million, while the other six questioned in the case were released on bail of NT$30,000 to NT$50,000.

HOLGER CHEN ATTACK

In August, Chen was shot three times at close range and hospitalized for treatment.

Police investigators tracked down the suspected gunman, Liu Cheng-hao (劉丞浩), 23.

Investigators said he is a member of the Baoho ring.

Part of the police investigation shifted to monitoring members of the ring, police said, adding that Liu is believed to be No. 3, under Shih, who allegedly heads the ring’s “enforcer”unit.

Surveillance and communication records indicate that Shih ordered Liu to carry out the attack on Chen, prosecutors said, adding that Shih likely received the order from higher up in the Bamboo Union.

KIDNAPPING

Investigators suspect that Lin also planned the kidnapping of a businessman surnamed Hsieh (謝) — a case from July last year — with Shih, Liu and others in the enforcer unit allegedly threatening Hsieh with modified handguns and other weapons in an attempt to get a NT$50 million ransom.

Prosecutors said that the Baoho ring is among the most dangerous within the Bamboo Union, and its leaders worked with other Ho chapter rings and contacts in China to smuggle Chinese People’s Liberation Army shotguns and other firearms to Taiwan to increase their weapons cache.