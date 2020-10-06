HK suspect cannot enter on tourist visa, premier says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter, in Yilan County





The government would not allow a Hong Kong murder suspect to enter the nation with a tourist visa, nor would it permit him to enter without restrictions, Premier Su Tseng-chan (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎), in Taiwan last year before fleeing back to Hong Kong, on Friday said that he was willing to turn himself in to Taiwanese authorities this month.

However, the Hong Kong Security Bureau said that Hong Kong Police do not have a point of contact in Taiwan to discuss relevant details of the case.

“The case is about a Hong Konger killing another Hong Konger, and the alleged killer is now in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong government is supposed to handle the case and handle it well. Taiwan would provide information about the case should the Hong Kong government request it,” Su said in response to questions on the sideline of a groundbreaking ceremony at the Port of Suao in Yilan County for the new Nanfangao Bridge (南方澳橋).

If Chan is willing to turn himself in to Taiwanese authorities, the governments of Taiwan and Hong Kong should talk about how they should proceed, Su said.

Chan would not be allowed to enter the country on a visa issued to an independent traveler, nor would the government allow an accused murderer to move in and out of the nation freely, he said.

It is unnecessary for the Hong Kong government to pass the buck, Su said, adding that Taiwan would follow the law in handling the case.