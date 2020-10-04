In the forests and on remote offshore islands of Taiwan, a group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment.
Overseen by the Dr Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, the plant hunters are scouring for as many rare plant samples as they can find, from the rugged eastern coast around Taitung County to Dongyin Isle (東引島), one of the small islands that make up the Matsu chain.
“I started collecting plants when I was still at school. I did not used to think it was that important. But since I began working at the conservation center, I have realized that many [living] things that used to be there, are no longer there,” said Hung Hsin-chieh (洪信介), a research assistant at the center. “So for many things, if you do not conserve them properly then perhaps in the future you will no longer be able to find them.”
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
While Taiwan has a heavily populated, sometimes polluted, western coastal plain, about 70 percent of the nation is covered in dense, mountainous forest, which is home to deer, wild boar and a threatened population of Formosan black bears.
The government has made environmental protection and a shift to renewable energy a key priority, but the nation still ranks poorly when it comes to tackling climate change.
Last year’s Climate Change Performance Index ranked Taiwan third to last, its worst rating ever, although the government disputed the data.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The plant hunters face considerable obstacles, from steep cliffs to heavy rains.
“Not everyone can get to the places I go to. I can stay a long time out in the wild, in the mountains or forests. I go in scattered directions. I am very good at climbing trees — not everyone can climb trees,” Hung said.
Cheng Ken-yu (鄭耕宇), the center’s bryophyte collection manager, said that some of the plants they collect might have properties people can use.
“Then we will have these species that we can use. Or perhaps one day when a certain habitat needs this specific species, we can provide it,” Cheng said.
The goal is to ensure that Taiwan’s biodiversity is protected and that rare species that might have died out in their original habitat can one day be reintroduced.
“We hope that these species have a chance to return to their original habitat. Or one day, when we wish to create a [new] habitat, these species are able to live there happily,” Cheng said.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
Male hair loss can be treated if discovered early enough, even male pattern baldness, a Taipei dermatologist said. The main cause of baldness in men is male pattern baldness, which is largely a congenital condition, Lin Sung-jan (林頌然), from National Taiwan University Hospital’s dermatology department, said on Tuesday. The hair loss comes from follicles in the scalp, or other parts of the body, abnormally metabolizing androgen, Lin said. The metabolized matter affects local follicles, which eventually inhibits the ability of follicles to grow hair and ultimately causes the follicle to wither, he said. Hair begins to thin and grow shorter, and eventually less