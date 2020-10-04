Plant hunters race to collect rare species

By Ann Wang / Reuters





In the forests and on remote offshore islands of Taiwan, a group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment.

Overseen by the Dr Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, the plant hunters are scouring for as many rare plant samples as they can find, from the rugged eastern coast around Taitung County to Dongyin Isle (東引島), one of the small islands that make up the Matsu chain.

“I started collecting plants when I was still at school. I did not used to think it was that important. But since I began working at the conservation center, I have realized that many [living] things that used to be there, are no longer there,” said Hung Hsin-chieh (洪信介), a research assistant at the center. “So for many things, if you do not conserve them properly then perhaps in the future you will no longer be able to find them.”

Cheng Ken-yu, bryophyte collection manager at the Dr Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, collects moss from a tree with her colleague Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant, in Taitung on July 29. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

While Taiwan has a heavily populated, sometimes polluted, western coastal plain, about 70 percent of the nation is covered in dense, mountainous forest, which is home to deer, wild boar and a threatened population of Formosan black bears.

The government has made environmental protection and a shift to renewable energy a key priority, but the nation still ranks poorly when it comes to tackling climate change.

Last year’s Climate Change Performance Index ranked Taiwan third to last, its worst rating ever, although the government disputed the data.

Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant at the Dr Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree in Pingtung County on Sept. 10. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

The plant hunters face considerable obstacles, from steep cliffs to heavy rains.

“Not everyone can get to the places I go to. I can stay a long time out in the wild, in the mountains or forests. I go in scattered directions. I am very good at climbing trees — not everyone can climb trees,” Hung said.

Cheng Ken-yu (鄭耕宇), the center’s bryophyte collection manager, said that some of the plants they collect might have properties people can use.

“Then we will have these species that we can use. Or perhaps one day when a certain habitat needs this specific species, we can provide it,” Cheng said.

The goal is to ensure that Taiwan’s biodiversity is protected and that rare species that might have died out in their original habitat can one day be reintroduced.

“We hope that these species have a chance to return to their original habitat. Or one day, when we wish to create a [new] habitat, these species are able to live there happily,” Cheng said.