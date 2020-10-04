Taiwan must enlarge its reserve forces with people with information security skills or begin attracting talent to establish a “civil cyberwarrior” program to help counter Chinese threats online, an academic said.
Tzeng Yi-suo (曾怡碩), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, suggested the new program in an article titled “Civil Cyber Warriors: A Path that Taiwan Can Take” that was published by the institute on Wednesday.
Reserve forces who specialize in information warfare are not numerous enough, Tzeng said, citing a report by the Legislative Yuan’s Organic Laws and Statutes Bureau that criticized a voluntary short-term recall service program initiated in 2018 for allocating too little funding — NT$650,000 at the time of the report.
The 2018 program is part of the Ministry of National Defense’s effort to reduce standing force upkeep while maintaining a robust reservist force.
Tzeng criticized this year’s recruitment drive, as it only aimed to hire seven people with technical specialty backgrounds.
As the government encourages the development of information security enterprises, Tzeng said that there should be a significant number of individuals with the required backgrounds in the nation who could serve in the reservist force.
Tzeng said that the ministry should also inquire the number of individuals who had no experience or specialization in cyberwarfare when joining the military, but had started jobs related to information security after leaving.
Regarding a ban on travel to China for those who participated in the reservist program — which could decrease their chances of being hired — Tzeng said that the ministry should offer incentives to individuals and companies.
These incentive could include collaborative projects, tax deductions or wage subsidies, Tzeng said.
We must encourage individuals with high-tech backgrounds to participate in military efforts and contribute their knowledge to combating Internet threats from abroad, he added.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
Male hair loss can be treated if discovered early enough, even male pattern baldness, a Taipei dermatologist said. The main cause of baldness in men is male pattern baldness, which is largely a congenital condition, Lin Sung-jan (林頌然), from National Taiwan University Hospital’s dermatology department, said on Tuesday. The hair loss comes from follicles in the scalp, or other parts of the body, abnormally metabolizing androgen, Lin said. The metabolized matter affects local follicles, which eventually inhibits the ability of follicles to grow hair and ultimately causes the follicle to wither, he said. Hair begins to thin and grow shorter, and eventually less