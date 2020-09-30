NGO department set to mark 20th anniversary

GLOBAL PARTICIPATION: A leadership forum is to be held to exchange opinions with NGOs on issues such as China’s suppression of Taiwan on the world stage

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a series of events next month to mark the 20th anniversary of its Department of NGO International Affairs, including a ceremony to recognize outstanding non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and a forum to gather opinions about Chinese suppression of Taiwan.

The department was established in October 2000 to promote international cooperation and help domestic civic groups join global NGOs, Department of NGO International Affairs Director-General Constance Wang (王雪虹) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

It would be the first time that the ministry has awarded NGOs and the ceremony, a tea party at the Taipei Guest House on Oct. 14, is to be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Wang said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of NGO International Affairs Director-General Constance Wang speaks at a news conference at the ministry in Taipei on Thursday last week. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

Awards are to be presented to NGOs with outstanding achievements in six major areas — public policy; healthcare; humanitarian aid; social welfare; environmental sustainability; and sports and culture, she said, adding that the department had formed a task force to select the winners.

Up to 45 groups are to set up stands on the sidelines of the event to share their achievements, Wang said, adding that foreign representatives of the nations that have collaborated with the NGOs would also be invited to the ceremony.

The ministry is to hold a leadership forum on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 at its Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs to exchange opinions with NGOs on issues such as how to respond to China’s suppression of Taiwan on the world stage; how to boost Taiwan’s global participation; fostering international affairs talent; promoting Taiwan’s visibility through digital technology; and improving fundraising skills, Wang said.

The department and the NGOs plan to issue a joint statement at the forum to promote even closer partnerships in the future, she said.

In addition, an exhibition at the institute from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 would showcase Taiwan’s efforts to assist Nepal with reconstruction after the South Asian nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in April 2015, Wang said.

Featuring documentaries, photographs and written records, the exhibition would demonstrate how the department used NT$196 million (US$6.72 million) of donations to help Nepal with its reconstruction efforts, she said.