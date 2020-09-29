Taiwanese officials and a government agency yesterday urged the media to respect Aboriginal culture after some news reports took issue with the traditional attire worn by a winner at the 55th Golden Bell Awards in Taipei on Saturday.
Pangoyod (鍾家駿), a 16-year-old Tao actor and television host, received his trophy for best youth television host wearing a traditional vest and loincloth.
His cowinner, Buya (陳宇), an Atayal, wore a traditional woven cloth that covered his upper body down to his knees.
In an interview after the award ceremony, Pangoyod said that he was proud to wear his traditional attire on stage, adding that this would have been unimaginable in the past.
Buya said that Aborigines should have confidence because they are part of Taiwan.
However, some media reports took issue with Pangoyod’s outfit. Some described it as “revealing.”
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) denounced the reports as “inappropriate” and “impolite.”
“Our friends from the indigenous community should be respected when they wear their attire and express their self-confidence at an event organized by the government,” Su said. “This should be viewed as part of Taiwan’s diverse culture.”
Presidential Office spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka, an Amis, praised the duo for wearing their traditional clothing on stage, saying that not even Aboriginal adults would have the courage to do so.
The Ministry of Culture said on Facebook that the media should show respect for different cultures and adopt a multicultural perspective.
The loincloth that Pangoyod wore at the ceremony is usually worn by Tao men and boys at festivals and other special occasions. He wore it at the opening of the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2018 and at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei that same year.
