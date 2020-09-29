Hsinchu City surpassed Taipei to take first place in an annual competitiveness ranking of Taiwan’s cities and counties, marking the first time that the capital has lost the top spot, the Chinese-language Global Views magazine reported yesterday.
Taipei had been ranked the nation’s most competitive city since the magazine began compiling the rankings in 2003, and it still scored highest in four out of the nine indicators this year, the magazine said.
Taipei had the top score in “economy and employment,” “education and culture,” “healthcare” and “local government finances,” it said.
The capital also ranked among the top five in three other indicators: “environmental protection and quality of the environment” (4th), “quality of life and modernization” (3rd) and “social welfare” (4th).
However, Taipei’s low rankings in “crime rates and policing” (10th) and “traffic and fire safety” (16th) dragged down its final score, the magazine said.
Hsinchu placed in the top five in eight of the nine indicators — it placed sixth in “quality of life and modernization” — a feat none of the other cities or counties were able to achieve, the results showed.
Trailing Hsinchu and Taipei were New Taipei City, Taichung, Taoyuan and Taitung County.
Of the six special municipalities, Kaohsiung ranked lowest at 16th. At the bottom of the table were Chiayi County (17th), Nantou County (18th) and Miaoli County (19th).
The outlying counties of Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang were not included in the annual rankings due to a lack of data, the magazine said.
This year’s rankings were calculated based on data mostly from last year, with some from 2018 and 2017, the magazine said.
Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said that it is hard to surpass Taipei, as “all of the resources are centered there.”
Hsinchu was only able to achieve the feat thanks to the hard work of its residents, Lin said.
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up