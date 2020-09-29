The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.”
Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations.
They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing its medical expertise and donating masks.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The alliance has adopted the slogan “Taiwan for the UN, the UN for Taiwan” and is communicating with other civic organizations to hold a referendum next year to show the world that joining the UN is the consensus among a vast majority of Taiwanese, Twu said.
Taiwan’s profile has been heightened and it has been receiving support from the international community, Huang said, citing visits by senior officials from Japan and the US in the past few months, which he said put Taiwan in the international media limelight.
“It is the wish of all Taiwanese to join the UN under the name ‘Taiwan,’” Huang said, urging opposition parties to set aside their political differences to “unite in one voice” for the world to hear the nation’s aspiration to become a member of the UN.
The majority of people agree to using the name “Taiwan,” the alliance said.
“In a recent public survey released this month by the Taiwan Thinktank, 86 percent of people chose to identify as Taiwanese when only one choice could be selected, while only 2 percent identified as Chinese,” it said in a release.
“It is clear that for the vast majority of people, Taiwan is for Taiwanese, and we are not a province of China. The voices of society are saying that Taiwan and China are separate countries across the Taiwan Strait,” it said.
Twu also denounced the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for launching a referendum proposal in 2008 to have the nation rejoin the UN and other international organizations under the name Republic of China (ROC).
“It was a way for the KMT and Ma to collude with the Chinese Communist Party to block Taiwanese’s path toward forming an independent nation,” he said.
“The KMT promoting the ROC to join the UN was a betrayal of all people in Taiwan, and ran contrary to prevailing public sentiment,” the alliance said.
At the time, the DPP had proposed a referendum to join the UN as “Taiwan,” while the KMT’s proposal sought to rejoin under the name “ROC” or any other “practical” title that would uphold the nation’s dignity. Neither proposal was passed, as voter turnout failed to reach 50 percent.
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up