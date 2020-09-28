Line users download more stickers than Japanese

By Huang Chao-hsiang and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan has 21 million registered users of the messaging app Line, with each user downloading an average of 18 sets of stickers last year, twice as many as Japanese users, Line Corp said on Thursday in its annual report.

The report, which investigated users’ sticker-using habits, said that male users in their 20s preferred stickers that are humorously dramatic, such as Very Miss Rabbit (好想兔) by Chien Chien (謙謙創藝), or stickers created by db Huang (帶筆晃晃).

Men in their 30s liked to use stickers of funny characters, such as cats, especially those that come with annoying looks or words, such as cat stickers by Vita Vita; while 40-something men enjoyed “super cute” stickers, such as Brown and Cony (熊大兔兔) and Meow Zhua Zhua (貓爪抓) by Mr Gardener (園丁先生), it said.

Examples of stickers preferred by females of various age groups are shown in a graphic from the Line instant messaging app. Photo: Screen grab from Line messenger

Female users in their 20s favored stickers that are both cute and sassy, such as Ology (奧樂雞) by HIM International Music and Ugly White Rabbit (醜白兔) by Paul (保羅); while women in their 30s love heartwarming stickers, such as Usakkuma (熊兔寶) by Musikyoto, it said.

Women in their 40s tended to use girly stickers as a way to reveal their hearts, as well as pop-up stickers, which fill the screen for a few seconds after being sent, it added.

Females were more willing to purchase stickers that express affection, while the main customer group that would buy stickers for other users was males in their 20s, the report added.