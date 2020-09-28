‘Someday Or One Day’ takes home four Golden Bells

LUCKY DRAW: The tale of a High Court bailiff who does not want to tell his family about his job won for best TV movie and best lead TV movie actor

Staff writer, with CNA





The time travel and mystery drama Someday Or One Day (想見你) took four major prizes at the 55th Golden Bell Awards for television productions in Taipei, including the award for Best Television Series, in an awards ceremony at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

The annual award ceremony ran an hour over schedule, not finishing until 12:25am yesterday.

Someday Or One Day, which received six nominations, also won best writing for a series, best innovative program and best actress in a series for Alice Ko (柯佳嬿).

Producers Chen Zhih-han, left, and Ma Yi-ting, right, David Shin, general manager of the Walt Disney Co in Hong Kong and Taiwan, second left, and actress Alice Ko, second right, hold their trophies for their wins with Someday Or One Day, at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei early yesterday morning. Photo: CNA

The series tells the story of a 27-year-old woman, who travels back in time to 1998 after she listens to an old cassette Walkman and wakes up trapped in the body of a high-school student.

At Saturday’s ceremony, the judges praised the series for being bold, daring and innovative, with diverse characters.

Best director for a series was went to Yong-Jiu Grocery Store’s (用九柑仔店) Kao Pin-chuan (高炳權) and Tseng Ying-ting (曾英庭).

Jack Yao (姚淳耀) won the top prize for best leading actor in a series for his role in The Mirror (鏡子森林), a drama about a group of journalists at a news outlet and how they face threats and temptations from government officials and businesspeople.

Actress and model Janel Tsai (蔡淑臻) won supporting actress in a series for her role in the Taiwan TV drama Hate the Sin, Love the Sinner (噬罪者), a drama about a murderer paroled from prison who becomes the prime suspect when a little girl goes missing.

Comedian and actor Mario Pu (馬力歐) won best supporting actor in a series for his role in Island Nation (國際橋牌社), a historical drama with fictional characters set during Taiwan’s transition from an authoritarian state to a democracy.

Another time travel action drama, Nowhere Man (罪夢者), which centers on a death row inmate who experiences alternate timelines leading to his escape from prison to try to protect his family, won four awards: best sound design, best lighting, best artistic design and best cinematography in a series.

The comedy The Making of an Ordinary Woman (俗女養成記) won best miniseries.

The 10-episode series, which received 10 nominations, tells the story of a woman who grows up in a strict family in southern Taiwan and later tries to establish herself as an unapologetic, confident woman in Taipei.

Lucky Draw (大吉), about a High Court bailiff who faces the dilemma of revealing to his family what his job involves, including the execution of a prisoner, won best TV movie.

Veteran actor You An-shun (游安順) took home two awards — best leading actor and best supporting actor in a miniseries/TV movie — for his roles in Lucky Draw and Blindman Ah Ching (盲人阿清) respectively.

Show host and actress Wu Yi-rung (吳奕蓉) won best leading actress in a miniseries/TV movie for her role in Dear Orange (大桔大利闔家平安), while singer and actress Yu Tzu-yu (于子育) won best supporting actress in a miniseries/TV movie for her role in The Making of an Ordinary Woman, and actress Moon Lee (李沐) won the best potential newcomer award in a series for her role in The Victims’ Game (誰是被害者).

Special lifetime achievement awards were given to 85-year-old actor Lin Cheng-hsiung (林正雄), better known as Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄), and Taiwanese opera actress Chen Li-ju (陳麗如), known by her stage name Hsiao Feng Hsien (小鳳仙), who died in March at the age of 79.

Chen’s adopted son, Chen Ming-liang (陳明良), accepted the award on her behalf.

Lin said he is still acting because he “can’t stay away from audiences.”

“Many of my colleagues and peers have already left us and are now in heaven. I am here today because of all those people who have helped me and cared for me, so now I share this prize with you all,” Lin said as he accepted the award.