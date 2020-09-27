Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Cool temperatures forecast

Northeasterly winds are expected to continue throughout the weekend, keeping temperatures cool and bringing occasional rain to much of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Early morning temperatures yesterday in northern Taiwan dropped to 22°C to 23°C, while lows in the rest of the nation were 24°C to 26°C, the bureau said. Starting last night, humidity levels were expected to rise, increasing the chance of rain in central and northern Taiwan through the rest of the weekend, it said. Temperatures are to remain relatively cool today and tomorrow, with highs in the mid-20s forecast for the north and east, and in the upper-20s to low-30s in the west and the south, it added. Heading into the Mid-Autumn Festival next weekend, the bureau said it expects mostly overcast skies with the possibility of afternoon showers from Thursday to Sunday, with scattered rain in the north and on the east coast.

TOURISM

Forest entry fees half-price

Taiwan’s 13 forest recreational areas are to sell tickets at half price from the Mid-Autumn Festival to the Double Ten National Day holiday weekend — Oct. 1 to Oct. 11, the Forestry Bureau said. Entry fees to these areas, including the Alishan National Forest Recreational Area in Chiayi County and the Kenting National Forest Recreation Area in Pingtung County, during the period would range from NT$50 to NT$300, the bureau said. Taiwanese and foreign residents can also visit one of the areas for free as part of a promotion that extends until the end of the year, it added.

SOCIETY

Paiwan weaver honored

A 72-year-old Paiwan woman in Pingtung County was on Tuesday named a “living national treasure” by the Ministry of Culture for her skilled weaving technique that preserves an important element of Paiwan culture. Ljumiyang Pacekelj (許春美) is one of only eight “national treasures in the county,” and the only person in Taiwan to have mastered the most traditional Paiwan weaving techniques, county officials said on Friday. The National Craft Achievement Award winner and county-certified master of traditional crafts said that traditional Paiwan weaving has largely disappeared over the past few decades, adding that the best way to preserve the tradition is to use them in fashionable products. Ljumiyang said that she hopes to pass on Paiwan culture to the next generation by teaching — regardless of whether the students are Aborigines or Han Chinese, men or women — and through publishing books on Paiwan weaving techniques and motifs.

INDUSTRY

Four injured in factory fire

Four workers at Cheng Shin Rubber Industry, Taiwan’s largest tire maker, were injured yesterday in a fire at its Changhua County factory, the company said. The fire broke out at 11:52am in the factory’s rubber processing department, and the workers were sent to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, the company said in a statement. The fire occurred in a 200m2 area on the third and fourth floors of a building where rubber items were stored, which contributed to the heavy smoke at the scene, the Changhua Fire Department said. Workers had already attempted to put out the fire with a hose when firefighters arrived, fire department official Tsai Ching-tien (蔡清添) said, adding that the fire was put out in an hour. There was no immediate explanation for what started the fire, and Tsai said that an investigation was needed to determine where it began and what caused it.