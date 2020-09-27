WEATHER
Cool temperatures forecast
Northeasterly winds are expected to continue throughout the weekend, keeping temperatures cool and bringing occasional rain to much of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Early morning temperatures yesterday in northern Taiwan dropped to 22°C to 23°C, while lows in the rest of the nation were 24°C to 26°C, the bureau said. Starting last night, humidity levels were expected to rise, increasing the chance of rain in central and northern Taiwan through the rest of the weekend, it said. Temperatures are to remain relatively cool today and tomorrow, with highs in the mid-20s forecast for the north and east, and in the upper-20s to low-30s in the west and the south, it added. Heading into the Mid-Autumn Festival next weekend, the bureau said it expects mostly overcast skies with the possibility of afternoon showers from Thursday to Sunday, with scattered rain in the north and on the east coast.
TOURISM
Forest entry fees half-price
Taiwan’s 13 forest recreational areas are to sell tickets at half price from the Mid-Autumn Festival to the Double Ten National Day holiday weekend — Oct. 1 to Oct. 11, the Forestry Bureau said. Entry fees to these areas, including the Alishan National Forest Recreational Area in Chiayi County and the Kenting National Forest Recreation Area in Pingtung County, during the period would range from NT$50 to NT$300, the bureau said. Taiwanese and foreign residents can also visit one of the areas for free as part of a promotion that extends until the end of the year, it added.
SOCIETY
Paiwan weaver honored
A 72-year-old Paiwan woman in Pingtung County was on Tuesday named a “living national treasure” by the Ministry of Culture for her skilled weaving technique that preserves an important element of Paiwan culture. Ljumiyang Pacekelj (許春美) is one of only eight “national treasures in the county,” and the only person in Taiwan to have mastered the most traditional Paiwan weaving techniques, county officials said on Friday. The National Craft Achievement Award winner and county-certified master of traditional crafts said that traditional Paiwan weaving has largely disappeared over the past few decades, adding that the best way to preserve the tradition is to use them in fashionable products. Ljumiyang said that she hopes to pass on Paiwan culture to the next generation by teaching — regardless of whether the students are Aborigines or Han Chinese, men or women — and through publishing books on Paiwan weaving techniques and motifs.
INDUSTRY
Four injured in factory fire
Four workers at Cheng Shin Rubber Industry, Taiwan’s largest tire maker, were injured yesterday in a fire at its Changhua County factory, the company said. The fire broke out at 11:52am in the factory’s rubber processing department, and the workers were sent to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, the company said in a statement. The fire occurred in a 200m2 area on the third and fourth floors of a building where rubber items were stored, which contributed to the heavy smoke at the scene, the Changhua Fire Department said. Workers had already attempted to put out the fire with a hose when firefighters arrived, fire department official Tsai Ching-tien (蔡清添) said, adding that the fire was put out in an hour. There was no immediate explanation for what started the fire, and Tsai said that an investigation was needed to determine where it began and what caused it.
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up