The leaders of Haiti and Nauru on Thursday thanked Taiwan for its help in fighting COVID-19 and voiced general support for Taiwan on the third day of the general debate of the 75th UN General Assembly.
Five of the nation’s 15 diplomatic allies have so far spoken up on Taiwan’s behalf during the annual debate, which is to last until Tuesday.
Haitian President Jovenel Moise thanked all partner countries that have helped Haiti manage the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the Republic of China (Taiwan).
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It is time for the world to recognize Taiwan’s right to existence and give the country its rightful place in international forums, especially at the UN,” he said.
Nauruan President Lionel Aingimea expressed his appreciation to “genuine friends” for their valuable support in responding and containing pandemic.
As those friends, he named Taiwan, Australia, India, Japan, the US and New Zealand.
Aingimea said that the UN Charter was drafted based on the principles of universality and equality, and that it was not enough to proclaim the virtues of multilateralism if UN member states failed to strengthen their commitment to upholding the charter’s core principles.
“We therefore call on the United Nations to fulfill our commitments to the human family and ensure that the 23.5 million people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) enjoy the same rights as the peoples of other nations,” he said.
“While the world grapples with the COVID pandemic, the people of Taiwan must not be left behind, nor should its exemplary response to the global pandemic be ignored,” he said. “Taiwan is an important partner in the world’s response to this pandemic. More than ever today we need inclusivity and solidarity in responding to the global challenges.”
Both leaders addresses were pre-recorded.
None of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies spoke on the first day of the session, while four — Palau, Paraguay, the Marshall Islands and Honduras — spoke on the second day.
The leaders of Palau, Paraguay, and the Marshall Islands voiced their support for Taiwan in the speeches, while Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez did not mention Taiwan.
However, Honduras last month wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to express its support for Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Three more of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — the Vatican, Tuvalu and Eswatini — were slated to speak after press time last night.
