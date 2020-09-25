Female leadership focus of Webinar

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





A Webinar on female leadership in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era is to be conducted by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York on Wednesday next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The event, titled “Women’s Leadership: Redesigning the Post-COVID-19 Era,” is to be attended by Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Kelley Currie, as well as non-governmental organizations (NGO).

The first panel on “Transformative Leadership: A Country’s Obligation to Fulfill a Resilient Future” is to feature Hsiao and Currie, who last week visited Taiwan as part of a delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of NGO International Affairs Secretary-General Constance Wang holds a placard at a news briefing in Taipei yesterday to promote “Women’s Leadership: Redesigning the Post COVID-19 Era” Webinar. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

It is to be the main event in a series of Webinars from Monday to Wednesday next week on the power of women in diplomacy, and Taiwan’s success in pushing for gender equality and women’s empowerment, Department of NGO International Affairs Secretary-General Constance Wang (王雪虹) told a regular news conference in Taipei.

Two days of discussions on the theme “Feminists Redesigning the Post-COVID-19 Era” are to be held before Wednesday’s Webinar, including talks on gender equality strategies during the pandemic and new directions for the international women’s movement, the ministry said.

The series is a collaboration between the ministry, the Foundation for Women’s Rights Promotion and Development and other NGOs that are dedicated to women’s issues, Wang said.

The events are being held ahead of the 25th anniversary of the UN’s Fourth World Conference on Women on Thursday next week, at which they agreed on the Beijing Platform for Action, a comprehensive strategy to achieve gender equality.

The 90-minute Webinar is to be livestreamed on the ministry’s YouTube channel at 9pm Taipei time.

People who are interested in attending can register on Eventbrite at https://reurl.cc/VX8VMb.

More information on the events and Taiwan’s efforts to promote gender equality can be found on Twitter at the handle @womensrightsTW.

Hsiao has changed her title on Twitter to “Taiwan Ambassador to the US.”

She wrote on Facebook on Sunday that the description better reflects her work and that is also how many US friends refer to her, even though her official title is representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office.