Connections focus for fashion week

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture (MOC) yesterday launched “Re:connext,” more than a month of events being held around the spring/summer 2021 edition of Taipei Fashion Week.

The events have been organized by the MOC, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Council of Indigenous Peoples and the Taipei City Government to promote Taiwanese brands, and the theme “Re:connext” — a combination of “reconnect” and “next” — was chosen to express the hope that connections between people, between people and local communities, and between industries can be restored in the post-COVID-19 era, the MOC said.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a “new economic normal,” and the fashion industry is no exception, it said.

A model wearing creations by Taiwanese designers walks a runway at a news conference for Taipei Fashion Week in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The final selection show for the 34th Taiwan Fashion Design Award is to be held on Oct. 5 at Warehouse No. 4 at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區) in Xinyi District (信義), starting at 4pm.

Twelve designers from among 354 contestants were selected to be in the show, the MOC said.

The works nominated for the Taiwan Fashion Design Award are to be exhibited at the park’s Warehouse No. 3 from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, alongside works created by participants in the education ministry’s Scholarship Program for Overseas Study in Arts and Design.

An international fashion forum focusing on sustainability is to take place from 10am to 3:30pm on Oct. 13 at The One at Taipei 101, featuring leading figures from the fashion industry in Taiwan and abroad, the MOC said.

The 24th edition of the Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS) opens on Oct. 13 at Hall 1 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, featuring an estimated 300 exhibitors, with more than 800 booths.

Sustainability, smart textiles, functional applications and smart manufacturing are the focus of this year’s show, the TITAS organizers said.

The textile show is to be open from 9:30am to 5:30pm on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, and from 9:30am to 5pm on Oct. 15, with free admission for trade visitors upon presentation of their business cards, the TITAS Web site said.

The culture ministry said it has created a database with information about the brands and designers that have previously participated in Taipei Fashion Week. Buyers authorized to access the database would be able to use it to browse Web pages dedicated to different brands, and obtain product catalogues and quotes, it said.

A full list of activities taking place around this year’s Taipei Fashion Week can be found online at www.tpefw.com