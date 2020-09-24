MOTC tells carriers to strictly follow their flight plans

‘FLIGHTS TO NOWHERE’: The ministry said it briefs airlines on where they are prohibited to fly amid increased Chinese military maneuvers in the region

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday reiterated that civil aviation carriers should strictly follow their flight plans for their “faux foreign tour packages,” adding that they are told to avoid certain areas when they apply for permission from the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

As Taiwan’s borders remain virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many airlines have organized “flights to nowhere” to satisfy people’s desire to travel overseas, in which passengers would board a flight that would take them around Taiwan proper or the outlying islands, such as the Pratas Island (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島), before returning to the nation’s airports.

As Chinese military aircraft have recently increased their activities in the nation’s southwest air defense identification zone, ministry officials were asked at a media luncheon yesterday if they would ask airlines to avoid flying through the airspace of certain outlying islands.

“Carriers organizing fake overseas tours are required to submit their flight plans for approval to the CAA, which would tell carriers areas where they are prohibited to fly. Some carriers had deviated from the flight route stated in their applications. As such, we have met with carriers and explained to them the situation, and they should understand our position by now,” Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chi Wen-chung (祁文中) said.

The ministry was also asked if it would allow United Airlines (UA) to resume direct cargo flights between Taipei and San Francisco using passenger jets this month.

UA crewmembers are hoping they could return to the US to receive treatment if they show symptoms of COVID-19, but Taiwan’s disease prevention policy mandates that they be treated here before they are allowed to return to the US, Department of Aviation and Navigation Deputy Director-General Han Chen-hua (韓振華) said.

UA has submitted a well-rounded plan on treating infected crewmembers and the CAA has forwarded it to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which has the authority to determine if the airline’s plan is feasible, Han said.

“The preliminary response we have received from the CECC was that the government would allow the airline’s flight attendants to leave the country on a case-by-case basis, provided that such an assistance would not compromise the nation’s disease prevention efforts,” Han said.

“The airline is expected to make some adjustments soon in accordance with the CECC’s response,” he added.