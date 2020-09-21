Sudden death due to heart disease rises among youth

By Chen Feng-li and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Sudden death caused by aortic dissection or myocardial infarction is becoming increasingly common in younger people, a doctor said on Saturday, adding that risk factors include smoking and the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar.

Although cardiovascular disease used to be only prevalent in men aged over 45 and women over 55, it has become more common among younger people over the past few years, said Lin Kun-chen (林坤辰), an emergency physician at the Yumin Hospital in Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯).

Lin made the remarks following the death of 36-year-old singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升), who was found dead at his home on Wednesday. A preliminary autopsy result attributed the death to aortic dissection.

The reason that more young people develop cardiovascular disease include lifestyle and dietary habits, such as often staying up late, a sedentary lifestyle and irregular eating times, Lin said.

The three highs, kidney disease and smoking are the biggest causes of cardiovascular disease, he said, adding that people over 30, especially those with a family history of cardiovascular disease, should measure their blood pressure frequently to monitor their conditions.

Those who smoke should quit smoking as soon as possible, he added.

Signs of cardiovascular events include tightness or pain in the chest during physical activities, such as climbing a flight of stairs, Lin said.

If discomfort is relieved with rest, the problem could be stable angina, but people should immediately call an ambulance if discomfort persists after a rest, he said.

People who often experience tightness or pain in the chest during exercise can visit a hospital to undergo exercise electrocardiogram, nuclear medicine and cardiac catheterization tests, he added.

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital pediatric emergency physician Wu Chang-teng (吳昌騰) said that if left untreated, the mortality rate of acute aortic dissection can reach 50 percent within 48 hours after an episode.

People with hypertension are especially susceptible to aortic dissection, Wu said, adding that vasoconstriction caused by sudden drops in temperatures would cause their blood pressure to surge, which could lead to aortic dissection.

During the changing of seasons, it is important for people with cardiovascular disease to keep warm and continuously monitor their blood pressure levels, he added.