Taiwanese Americans urged to self-identify

Taiwanese Americans on Saturday staged a motorcade in Los Angeles to urge US citizens whose families hail from Taiwan to register as “Taiwanese” when they complete this year’s US census forms.

Organized by the Taiwanese American Professionals-Los Angeles (TAP-LA), the motorcade was aimed at promoting self-identity, seeking greater representation and raising funds, the group said.

People of Taiwanese origin are encouraged to “to say who we are, and make it count in the official census,” TAP-LA deputy head Cindy Lee (李佩璇) said.

Cindy Lee, vice president of the Taiwanese American Professionals Los Angeles Chapter on Saturday holds up a sign in Los Angeles to encourage American Taiwanese to identify as “Taiwanese” when filling out this year’s US census forms. Photo: CNA

“My parents are from Taiwan, and as a Taiwanese, I’m proud to inherit that legacy, and I’m motivated to be part of the Taiwanese groups in Los Angeles,” she said.

Taiwanese in the US have not been properly represented in the US census, which is conducted every 10 years, because there is no place on the census forms to identify themselves as “Taiwanese.”

In the Asian section, there are boxes for “Chinese,” “Filipino,” “Korean,” “Japanese” and “other Asian,” so TAP-LA is encouraging Taiwanese Americans to check the “other Asian” box and then write “Taiwanese” next to it.

“Although many people think we are Chinese, we have developed awareness over the years of being Taiwanese,” said Chen Po-yu (陳伯宇), a campaign supporter. “We want to make the [US] government aware of the group’s existence.”

The 2010 US census showed that there were 230,000 Taiwanese among the 18 million who claimed Asian heritage.