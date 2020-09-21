Taiwanese Americans on Saturday staged a motorcade in Los Angeles to urge US citizens whose families hail from Taiwan to register as “Taiwanese” when they complete this year’s US census forms.
Organized by the Taiwanese American Professionals-Los Angeles (TAP-LA), the motorcade was aimed at promoting self-identity, seeking greater representation and raising funds, the group said.
People of Taiwanese origin are encouraged to “to say who we are, and make it count in the official census,” TAP-LA deputy head Cindy Lee (李佩璇) said.
Photo: CNA
“My parents are from Taiwan, and as a Taiwanese, I’m proud to inherit that legacy, and I’m motivated to be part of the Taiwanese groups in Los Angeles,” she said.
Taiwanese in the US have not been properly represented in the US census, which is conducted every 10 years, because there is no place on the census forms to identify themselves as “Taiwanese.”
In the Asian section, there are boxes for “Chinese,” “Filipino,” “Korean,” “Japanese” and “other Asian,” so TAP-LA is encouraging Taiwanese Americans to check the “other Asian” box and then write “Taiwanese” next to it.
“Although many people think we are Chinese, we have developed awareness over the years of being Taiwanese,” said Chen Po-yu (陳伯宇), a campaign supporter. “We want to make the [US] government aware of the group’s existence.”
The 2010 US census showed that there were 230,000 Taiwanese among the 18 million who claimed Asian heritage.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
TIME FOR CHANGE: Most of those at a public hearing organized by the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin also agreed that the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished Taiwan needs a new constitution, as the current one was adopted in Nanjing in 1946, when the Republic of China (ROC) represented all of China, while the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished, legal experts and academics said yesterday during a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Chang Kun-sheng (張錕盛), a law professor and secretary-general of the Taiwan Administrative Law Association, said that it is time to draft a new constitution. The ROC Constitution was adopted during a National Constituent Assembly meeting in Nanjing shortly after World War II and before the Chinese Civil War had fully erupted,
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among