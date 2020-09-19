Premier Su, Keith Krach discuss economic issues

By Lee Hsin-fang, Lin Chia-nan and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





A delegation headed by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach yesterday met with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and exchanged views on economic issues and possible collaborations, the Executive Yuan said in a statement.

Krach arrived in Taipei on Thursday on a three-day visit.

At 7pm yesterday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hosted Krach and delegation members at a banquet at the presidential residence, a venue that symbolized the closeness of Taiwan-US ties, a source said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, right, speaks with US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach, left, at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo provided by the Executive Yuan

The US delegation has asked to keep its visit low-profile, so its meetings with Tsai, Su, other government officials and representatives from the corporate sector were not publicized, the source said.

The US believes it is more important to get results from the meetings than to announce that they are happening, the source said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met with Krach at the Taipei Guest House.

The high-ranking delegation’s visit shows the US government’s consistent support for Taiwan’s democracy, the ministry said.

As the US’ closest partner in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan would continue to deepen the partnership based on the foundation of mutual trust and reciprocity, it said.