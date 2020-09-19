Film on Shoushan macaques wins award in US festival

By Chang Chung-i and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A promotional film about Formosan rock macaques on Kaohsiung’s Shoushan (壽山) has won a Platinum Remi Award at the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in Houston, Texas, in the Short Subject Film and Video Productions-Documentary category, the Shoushan National Nature Park Management Office said on Thursday.

In the nearly seven-minute film titled Adventure of a Lifetime (猴諧和諧), director Yang Sean-wen (楊湘文) uses a popular nursery rhyme to show the macaques in a positive light and correct some of the public’s misconceptions, the office said.

The film adopts the perspective of a child hiking with his father, who explains the long family lineage of the macaques on Shoushan and how the primates learn through observation, such as staying close to humans for food.

Three Formosan rock macaque groom each other at the Shoushan National Nature Park in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times

The Shoushan macaques have a peculiar relationship with humans, as they are often nearby and have learned to eat human food, the office said, adding that this has changed the animals’ foraging habits and generated conflict.

The office said that it has therefore established a “three noes” policy to encourage visitors to refrain from feeding, provoking or touching the macaques.

As of yesterday, eight people had been fined NT$3,000 each for failing to comply with the regulations, the office said.

WorldFest is one of the US’ oldest film festivals and one of the three largest international film festivals in North America. This year, Adventure of a Lifetime was chosen from among 4,500 entries from 74 countries.