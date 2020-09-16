Parents and children led by the Taiwan Obasang Political Equality Party and other groups yesterday rallied outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in support of LGBT education after King & King (國王與國王), a book for children depicting a homosexual relationship, drew protests.
The rally followed a similar one on Wednesday last week.
The Ministry of Education gave the book to children as part of a program to promote reading among students entering their first year of elementary or junior-high school.
Photo: CNA
Every first-grader was given one book from among 100 titles, including the Mandarin-language edition of the picture book.
Authored and illustrated by Linda de Haan and Stern Nijland, the book was originally published under the Dutch title Koning & Koning.
It depicts two princes who get married.
The ministry’s inclusion of the book on its list has been protested by groups over its content.
Supporters of the book yesterday shouted slogans including: “Help children become themselves” and “LGBT education provides complete children’s rights.”
They held signs with messages such as: “Who a child likes is their freedom” and “Whether a child likes girls or boys will not be affected by a book.”
Several groups were represented, including the Garden of Hope Foundation, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and the Taiwan Gender Equity Education Association.
The inclusion of the book has drawn protests from some parents’ groups, who say that it “smuggles LGBT issues into classrooms and would create confusion in children’s minds,” Obasang chairwoman Chang Shu-hui (張淑惠) said.
After reading the book, a child “might think more, and wonder: ‘Do I like boys or girls?’” Chang said.
“Is this a kind of confusion, or is this a starting point for constantly asking oneself questions and a starting point for self-understanding?” she asked.
“As parents, when a five or six-year-old child points to the picture book King & King on the shelf, or other similar picture books for LGBT education, are we going to tell the child: ‘You cannot read this’?” Chang asked.
“We believe that children should have the right to openness and diversity in the exploration of gender identity and sexual orientation,” she said.
“Asking for ‘zero detection’ of the concept of LGBT literature in junior-high and elementary education is tantamount to keeping LGBT locked in a dark closet,” she said.
“Sexist remarks and behaviors are what should be ‘taken off the shelves’ in campuses and society,” said Chen He-syun (陳鶴勳), supervisor at the Garden of Hope Foundation’s Intersectional Discrimination Gender-Based Violence Prevention Center.
“Rejecting picture books that teach respect for differences — gender differences — is pushing children on campus into danger,” Chen said.
“We believe that fear comes from the unknown,” Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation chief executive officer Tu Chih-yao (凃之堯) said. “So we sincerely invite these parent groups with concerns to take this opportunity to get a good understanding of the gender issues and human rights issues that Taiwan has not been able to bring to the surface and be taught.”
“Everyone has the right to love everyone,” a grade 5 student surnamed Ho (何) said. “No one can stop [them].”
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness
Scooter riders should regularly clean their helmets, especially in summer, to prevent dirt and sweat from accumulating and causing scalp problems, such as hair loss and permanent baldness, a dermatologist has warned. Poor hygiene practices by helmet wearers often lead to scalp problems, such as bacterial folliculitis, tinea capitis and seborrheic dermatitis, Lu Pei-hsuan (呂佩璇) at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said on Aug 31. The first step to maintain good scalp care is proper hair washing, as shampoo residues can easily cause dandruff and itchy scalps, while improper scratching will cause inflammation, Lu said. The best way to wash your hair is to
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even