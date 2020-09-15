Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday asked legislators to support a third relief package proposed by the Executive Yuan, adding that the additional funding would help sustain the domestic travel subsidy program until the end of next month.
“We have shifted our priorities and managed to produce NT$1.6 billion [US$54.26 million] from the funds allocated to us through the first and second relief packages to fund the second phase of the disease-prevention tour subsidy program until the end of this month,” Lin said after attending a news conference on a road safety campaign.
“We hope that the upcoming legislative session will quickly review the third relief package so that funds can be seamlessly funneled to the subsidy program and sustain it until the end of next month,” he said.
The domestic travel subsidy program is a good policy and has been carrying the economy forward, Lin said, adding that its effects have been boosted 10 times with the combined use of the Triple Stimulus Vouchers.
The nation is in the off-peak travel season, as primary to high-school students have returned to school, but domestic travel subsidies are available until the end of next month, Lin said.
Asked about an incident on Sunday, in which four people died after being swept away by a flash flood while camping in Nantou County, Lin said that the area where the accident occurred is not listed on the Tourism Bureau’s campsite registration platform and is not open to campers.
Police and prosecutors are investigating the matter, he added.
“Nearly 10 government agencies own and manage campsites around the nation. As such, the Tourism Bureau has established a platform allowing them to register the campsites under their charge, and only those listed on the platform are legal. There are rules governing the management of campsites as well,” he said, adding that the Tourism Bureau would coordinate with these agencies to better regulate campsites around the country.
In other news, the Tourism Bureau yesterday said that it would continue providing subsidies to hoteliers offering accommodation to people who are required to undergo mandatory quarantine, adding that the subsidies would be available to hoteliers until Dec. 31.
Previously, rules governing the management of the subsidy program stated that the program would expire on Aug. 31, and hoteliers would receive a daily subsidy of NT$1,200 per room.
“However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to show signs of easing in other countries and the nation still needs accommodation for disease-prevention purposes, we have revised the rules to extend the availability of the subsidies to Dec. 31,” the bureau said, adding that the new rules would retroactively take effect on Sept. 1.
The new rules also state that hoteliers would continue to receive a daily subsidy of NT$1,200 per room before Oct. 1, but the subsidy would be reduced to NT$800 per room from Oct. 1.
Hoteliers would only receive subsidies if the guests are citizens or permanent residents of Taiwan, the rules say.
To find government-approved quarantine hotels, people can go to taiwanstay.net.tw or ask their local government for assistance, the bureau said, adding that its Web site only lists hotels that are willing to disclose their names.
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama