A man has been detained for allegedly setting up an underground mask factory and using it to supply pharmacies with masks labeled as those of a major domestic manufacturer, prosecutors said yesterday.
The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), is alleged to have sold about 750,000 masks falsely labeled as having been produced by Taiwan Pro-Level Papers International to pharmacies in central Taiwan, earning NT$5 million (US$169,457) in the process.
Taiwan Pro-Level Papers makes medical-grade masks for the domestic market and for export, and is part of the nation’s mask rationing program.
The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said that the alleged fraud was uncovered after a member of the public reported that a Taichung pharmacy was selling what appeared to be counterfeit medical-grade masks.
An investigation found that Huang ordered several boxes of medical-grade masks from Taiwan Pro-Level Papers in February and March.
He then purchased an assembly line and about 1 tonne of raw materials in May and began producing the fake masks in a rented factory in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), prosecutors said.
To pass the masks off as genuine, he allegedly hired a printing company to reproduce the packaging used by Taiwan Pro-Level Papers and used the medical device license number that appears on the packaging of the legitimate medical-grade masks, they said.
The authorities on Tuesday raided Huang’s residence and the factory, seizing three mask assembly machines, 400,000 masks and raw materials sufficient to produce an additional 2.5 million to 3 million masks, they added.
Prosecutors said that they found fake Taiwan Pro-Level Papers sales contracts ranging in size from 300,000 to 1.2 million masks.
Following his arrest, Huang was held by prosecutors on suspicion of fraud, forgery of private documents and breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).
A court on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to detain him.
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With
An oceanographer has explained the reason for the formation of the “Milk Sea” (牛奶海) — an ocean area off the coast of Yilan County that has become a tourist hotspot because of its milk-colored water. The Milk Sea near Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島) is caused by the combination of seawater and a saltwater hot spring, Lin Yu-shih (林玉詩), an associate professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s Department of Oceanography, said in an article posted on Facebook by the Oceanographic Society on Tuesday last week. Researchers found that the Milk Sea contains particular bacteria that efficiently facilitate carbon fixation, a process in