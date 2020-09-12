Man suspected of making fake medical-grade masks

Staff writer, with CNA





A man has been detained for allegedly setting up an underground mask factory and using it to supply pharmacies with masks labeled as those of a major domestic manufacturer, prosecutors said yesterday.

The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), is alleged to have sold about 750,000 masks falsely labeled as having been produced by Taiwan Pro-Level Papers International to pharmacies in central Taiwan, earning NT$5 million (US$169,457) in the process.

Taiwan Pro-Level Papers makes medical-grade masks for the domestic market and for export, and is part of the nation’s mask rationing program.

The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said that the alleged fraud was uncovered after a member of the public reported that a Taichung pharmacy was selling what appeared to be counterfeit medical-grade masks.

An investigation found that Huang ordered several boxes of medical-grade masks from Taiwan Pro-Level Papers in February and March.

He then purchased an assembly line and about 1 tonne of raw materials in May and began producing the fake masks in a rented factory in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), prosecutors said.

To pass the masks off as genuine, he allegedly hired a printing company to reproduce the packaging used by Taiwan Pro-Level Papers and used the medical device license number that appears on the packaging of the legitimate medical-grade masks, they said.

The authorities on Tuesday raided Huang’s residence and the factory, seizing three mask assembly machines, 400,000 masks and raw materials sufficient to produce an additional 2.5 million to 3 million masks, they added.

Prosecutors said that they found fake Taiwan Pro-Level Papers sales contracts ranging in size from 300,000 to 1.2 million masks.

Following his arrest, Huang was held by prosecutors on suspicion of fraud, forgery of private documents and breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).

A court on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to detain him.