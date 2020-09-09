The National Taichung Theater is to host an outdoor sound and light performance on Saturday featuring 10 Taiwanese visual and sound artists.
Among those to perform are Yeh Ting-hao (葉廷皓), Wu Ping-sheng (吳秉聖) and Yao Chung-han (姚仲涵), who have each been recognized by the Digital Art Awards Taipei, the theater said.
Yao’s performance, titled An Electronic Monster #14 — Space Scan (光電獸 #14 — 空間掃描), has never been presented outdoors before, it said.
Other featured artists include Lacking Sound Festival (失聲祭) curator Lai Tsung-yun (賴宗昀); Huang Wei-hsun (黃偉軒), a visual artist who has collaborated with theaters in Taiwan; and Wang Lien-cheng (王連晟), an artist-in-residence at the theater from last year to this year, it said.
Yan Sheng-wen (顏晟文), who has been nominated multiple times for the Taishin Arts Award; DJ Andy Chiu (邱俊霖); and Lai Chi-hsia (賴奇霞) of the sound art group One Litre Sound (一公聲藝術) are also to perform, the theater said.
Another artist, Jei Liou (劉承杰), participated in the video design for singer Yoga Lin’s (林宥嘉) performance at the Golden Melody Awards in 2017, it said.
The theater said that Comedy duo Dacon.come (達康) would be the evening’s hosts.
The theme of the 120-minute show would be “rebirth” (重生), the theater said, adding that it was inspired by the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to everyday life.
The artists invite the audience to “return from interactions in the digital space to live gatherings,” it said, adding that through their performances, the artists would become the theater’s “resident DJs” for the evening, putting on an “immersive electronic music party.”
The event, titled “FUN Lights On, Sound Aloud!” (夏夜光音祭: 城市聲溫), is to begin at 6:30pm at the theater’s outdoor plaza.
Admission is free. Further details can be found at npac-ntt.org
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in