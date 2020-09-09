Taichung to host outdoor sound and light display

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Taichung Theater is to host an outdoor sound and light performance on Saturday featuring 10 Taiwanese visual and sound artists.

Among those to perform are Yeh Ting-hao (葉廷皓), Wu Ping-sheng (吳秉聖) and Yao Chung-han (姚仲涵), who have each been recognized by the Digital Art Awards Taipei, the theater said.

Yao’s performance, titled An Electronic Monster #14 — Space Scan (光電獸 #14 — 空間掃描), has never been presented outdoors before, it said.

Other featured artists include Lacking Sound Festival (失聲祭) curator Lai Tsung-yun (賴宗昀); Huang Wei-hsun (黃偉軒), a visual artist who has collaborated with theaters in Taiwan; and Wang Lien-cheng (王連晟), an artist-in-residence at the theater from last year to this year, it said.

Yan Sheng-wen (顏晟文), who has been nominated multiple times for the Taishin Arts Award; DJ Andy Chiu (邱俊霖); and Lai Chi-hsia (賴奇霞) of the sound art group One Litre Sound (一公聲藝術) are also to perform, the theater said.

Another artist, Jei Liou (劉承杰), participated in the video design for singer Yoga Lin’s (林宥嘉) performance at the Golden Melody Awards in 2017, it said.

The theater said that Comedy duo Dacon.come (達康) would be the evening’s hosts.

The theme of the 120-minute show would be “rebirth” (重生), the theater said, adding that it was inspired by the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to everyday life.

The artists invite the audience to “return from interactions in the digital space to live gatherings,” it said, adding that through their performances, the artists would become the theater’s “resident DJs” for the evening, putting on an “immersive electronic music party.”

The event, titled “FUN Lights On, Sound Aloud!” (夏夜光音祭: 城市聲溫), is to begin at 6:30pm at the theater’s outdoor plaza.

Admission is free. Further details can be found at npac-ntt.org