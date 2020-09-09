The nation’s minimum monthly wage is to be raised to NT$24,000 and the minimum hourly wage to NT$160, with effect from Jan. 1 next year, the Ministry of Labor announced on Monday.
The ministry’s Minimum Wage Review Committee on Aug. 18 proposed raising the minimum monthly wage by 0.84 percent from NT$23,800 and the minimum hourly wage by NT$2 from NT$158, and the Executive Yuan approved it.
The increase was decided at the annual meeting of the Basic Wage Deliberation Committee, convened by the ministry and comprised of ministry officials, experts, and representatives of employers and employees.
According to the ministry’s estimates, 1,558,500 workers would benefit from the monthly wage increase, 1,097,700 Taiwanese and 460,800 foreigners.
As for the hourly wage hike, 524,300 workers are expected to benefit.
In other news, the ministry yesterday said that the number of furloughed workers in Taiwan fell by more than 4,500 over the past seven days, due mainly to the government’s business bailout program.
As of yesterday, 666 companies had unpaid leave programs, down from 852 a week earlier, with 15,299 workers on furlough, down 4,551 from a week earlier, ministry data showed.
Most of the decline came from the manufacturing, retail and wholesale, and transportation and warehousing industries, which saw their number of furloughed workers fall by 2,541, 1,206 and 102 respectively from a week earlier.
The sharp decline in the number of people on unpaid leave could be attributed to the government’s subsidy measures and the resumption of industrial activity, as the COVID-19 outbreak is under control in Taiwan, said Wang Chin-jung (王金蓉), a specialist at the ministry’s Labor Conditions and Equal Employment Division.
The drop occurred because many employers ended their unpaid leave programs at the end of last month and those figures were reflected in reports for the past week, she said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ announcement on Tuesday last week that salary payments and operations for companies in the manufacturing industry would be subsidized also prompted businesses to adjust or end unpaid leave programs, she added.
Of the companies that still had furlough programs as of yesterday, 263 were manufacturers, 224 were retailers or wholesalers, and 37 were in the service sector, labor ministry data showed.
The majority of employees on unpaid leave worked in the manufacturing sector at 10,943, followed by the retail and wholesale industry at 2,421, and the transportation and warehousing sector at 677, the data showed.
Most of the enterprises implementing furlough programs were small firms with workforces of less than 50 people, the labor ministry said, adding that these unpaid leave programs typically last fewer than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in