Five suspects were detained after being questioned by prosecutors yesterday, after a man was beaten to death and another was left with broken bones.
In the early hours of Thursday last week, the two victims were at a nightclub in Taichung’s Nantun District (南屯), which belongs to the Golden Jaguar Group (金錢豹), investigators said.
According to nightclub staff, they were joined by the alleged assailants, and they all later left by the back door, investigators said, adding that they got into two waiting cars, which took them to a house in Nantou’s Shueili Township (水里).
Police in nearby Jiji Township (集集) received a call from Taichung police the following day, as someone had reported that a man had been killed in a house in Shueili, and that another man would require immediate treatment.
When police entered the house, they found the body of a man surnamed Liao (廖), 29, covered in blood and bruises, said Jiji Police Precinct Deputy Chief Chen Chih-wen (陳志文), adding that the man had been stripped of his clothes.
He was reportedly beaten for more than 36 hours.
Police found another man, also surnamed Liao (廖), who had survived, but both of his arms were broken, and his left shin bone had been shattered.
Three men who were also inside the house were taken for questioning. Taichung police later detained two other suspects.
After being questioned by Nantou prosecutors, the five — aged 28 to 37 — were listed as suspects and face charges including assault, murder and forcible confinement.
The two victims allegedly owed a Taichung gang NT$500,000, Chen said.
Nantou prosecutors said the two victims were allegedly also gang members who were money collectors for telecom scams.
They allegedly did not report the correct amounts to their bosses, and spent the excess, so it was decided that they should be punished, prosecutors said.
Four of the suspects denied torturing the victims, saying that the fifth suspect beat them, and they only watched and yelled.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
The police yesterday began a program targeting drivers who fail to stop amid a rise in pedestrian deaths at intersections over the past few years. The one-month campaign to enhance transportation safety at key intersections nationwide was launched by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and the Ministry of the Interior (MOI). Statistics from the transportation ministry showed that 2,865 people died within 30 days after being in a traffic accident last year, up from 2,780 in 2018, MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told a news conference in the Ximending (西門町) area’s 6th Square (6號廣場) in Taipei. Sixty percent of those killed