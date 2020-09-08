Five detained after man beaten to death in Nantou

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Five suspects were detained after being questioned by prosecutors yesterday, after a man was beaten to death and another was left with broken bones.

In the early hours of Thursday last week, the two victims were at a nightclub in Taichung’s Nantun District (南屯), which belongs to the Golden Jaguar Group (金錢豹), investigators said.

According to nightclub staff, they were joined by the alleged assailants, and they all later left by the back door, investigators said, adding that they got into two waiting cars, which took them to a house in Nantou’s Shueili Township (水里).

Police in nearby Jiji Township (集集) received a call from Taichung police the following day, as someone had reported that a man had been killed in a house in Shueili, and that another man would require immediate treatment.

When police entered the house, they found the body of a man surnamed Liao (廖), 29, covered in blood and bruises, said Jiji Police Precinct Deputy Chief Chen Chih-wen (陳志文), adding that the man had been stripped of his clothes.

He was reportedly beaten for more than 36 hours.

Police found another man, also surnamed Liao (廖), who had survived, but both of his arms were broken, and his left shin bone had been shattered.

Three men who were also inside the house were taken for questioning. Taichung police later detained two other suspects.

After being questioned by Nantou prosecutors, the five — aged 28 to 37 — were listed as suspects and face charges including assault, murder and forcible confinement.

The two victims allegedly owed a Taichung gang NT$500,000, Chen said.

Nantou prosecutors said the two victims were allegedly also gang members who were money collectors for telecom scams.

They allegedly did not report the correct amounts to their bosses, and spent the excess, so it was decided that they should be punished, prosecutors said.

Four of the suspects denied torturing the victims, saying that the fifth suspect beat them, and they only watched and yelled.